Published 14:44 IST, July 28th 2024

India win toss, elect to bat against SL in women''s Asia Cup final

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the women’s Asia Cup final here on Sunday.India did not make any changes to the playing eleven from their semifinal against Bangladesh.Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in Sachini Nisansala for Achini Kulasuriya.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana | Image: BCCI
