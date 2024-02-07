England's cricket team coach Brendon McCullum gives catch practice to players during a practice session a day ahead their second cricket test match against India, in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in the second cricket test against England beginning Friday.

England has a 1-0 lead in the five-test series after it stunned India by 28 runs in the first test at Hyderabad.

The hosts are again missing star batter Virat Kohli, who decided to miss the first two tests for personal reasons.

India’s problems were compounded when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Lokesh Rahul picked up injuries in Hyderabad. Jadeja has a hamstring issue and Rahul is out due to quadriceps pain.

India has added batter Sarfaraz Khan, bowling all-rounders Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to the test squad. Batter Rajat Patidar makes his test debut in Rahul’s absence, while left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Jadeja.

England had previously announced its starting side on Thursday, making two changes from Hyderabad. Twenty-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir overcame his visa issues and makes his test debut and takes Jack Leach’s spot, as the left-arm spinner was ruled out with an injury.

Veteran pace bowler James Anderson also returns in place of Mark Wood as England retained its one pacer and four spinners bowling combination, which includes Joe Root.

Lineups:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson