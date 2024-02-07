Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:16 IST

India wins the toss and decides to bat in the second cricket test against England

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in the second cricket test against England beginning Friday.

Associated Press Television News
Brendon McCullum
England's cricket team coach Brendon McCullum gives catch practice to players during a practice session a day ahead their second cricket test match against India, in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first in the second cricket test against England beginning Friday.

England has a 1-0 lead in the five-test series after it stunned India by 28 runs in the first test at Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The hosts are again missing star batter Virat Kohli, who decided to miss the first two tests for personal reasons.

India’s problems were compounded when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Lokesh Rahul picked up injuries in Hyderabad. Jadeja has a hamstring issue and Rahul is out due to quadriceps pain.

Advertisement

India has added batter Sarfaraz Khan, bowling all-rounders Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to the test squad. Batter Rajat Patidar makes his test debut in Rahul’s absence, while left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Jadeja.

England had previously announced its starting side on Thursday, making two changes from Hyderabad. Twenty-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir overcame his visa issues and makes his test debut and takes Jack Leach’s spot, as the left-arm spinner was ruled out with an injury.

Advertisement

Veteran pace bowler James Anderson also returns in place of Mark Wood as England retained its one pacer and four spinners bowling combination, which includes Joe Root.

___

Advertisement

Lineups:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

Advertisement

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections18 minutes ago

  4. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World19 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement