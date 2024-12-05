sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:11 IST, December 5th 2024

India women opt to bat against Australia, Sadhu to make ODI debut

India won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the first women's ODI here on Thursday.India pacer Titas Sadhu will make her ODI debut.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Teams: India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt. PTI BS KHS

Updated 11:11 IST, December 5th 2024