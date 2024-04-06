Advertisement

Known for his blunt remarks on some of the pressing queries in the world of cricket, Michael Vaughan has shed light on Team India's potential T20 World Cup selection. According to the former England captain, if the situation calls for a Bold act, like dropping Virat Kohli for instance, then chief selector Ajit Agarkar should not hesitate in going forward with it. Virat Kohli is currently playing in the IPL 2024 and is scoring profusely for RCB, but his strike rate is not presenting a pleasing picture.

Michael Vaughan suggests Ajit Agarkar to go bold with ICC T20 World Cup selection

IPL 2024 would seemingly become the base for the ICC T20 World Cup selection, and hence the opportunity is at large for the youngsters to produce their exceptional performance and make it to the cut. Whenever youngsters begin to knock at the doors, the eyeballs turn on the seniors in the team as they could be the ones to get replaced by the new crop. Paying heed to the same, Michael Vaughan suggests that Team India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar should go all out in cutting off excess weight.

“What I'll say to Ajit Agarkar (is) don't be scared of being brave. If he ultimately believes that the Indian T20 team is better off without a Virat Kohli or a KL Rahul, that's how he should deliver the team,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Vaughan elaborates on his take

Vaughan further dwelled that the incoming of freshers will freshen the team's environment and the disappointment of the past will not ring again.

“Don't be under pressure that you have to pick all the big names, because you know they haven't been winning trophies. And it might be that a fresher set of minds with no baggage of losing in November (2023 World Cup), no baggage of not doing great in the last T20 World Cup… maybe they need a fresh set of minds. He's probably got 30 names, that he can put in the bag, he'd pull out the bowlers, batters, spinners, and whoever he pulls out, they're going to be competitive,” said Vaughan further.

