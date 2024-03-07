×

Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 17:00 IST

IPL 2022: 'Faf would be jealous'; Gaikwad on record opening partnership with Conway

CSK vs SRH: Ruturaj Gaikwad joked about his record opening partnership stance with Devon Conway by referencing former partner Faf du Plessis in a cheeky way.

Reported by: Vidit Dhawan
Edited by: Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis
Image: PTI/IPLT20.com/BCCI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad joked about his record opening partnership stance with Devon Conway by referencing former partner Faf du Plessis, who is currently captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 25-year old said that the South African is likely to be jealous watching him and Conway put up an opening stand of 182 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Pune on May 1.

IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad says Faf du Plessis is likely to be 'jealous'

While speaking about his staggering opening partnership with Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad told CSK TV, "I think Faf would be jealous a little bit. But it's okay. It feels really nice to have the record." The duo put up 182 runs to break Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson's record of 181 runs. As a result of the vital partnership, the Chennai Super Kings went on to win the match against the SunRisers Hyderabad by 13 runs to record only their third win of the IPL 2022 season.

Since it was only the second time this season that Gaikwad and Conway opened for CSK after the team's poor opening encounter against KKR. Following the defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders, the New Zealand opener went back home for his marriage before rejoining the squad and getting straight back in the playing 11 on Sunday.

Speaking about the conversation between himself and Conway, Gaikwad added, "In powerplay, we didn't start off well but I kept telling him that we are in and after that, it's going to be pretty much easy for us to get going. I reminded him the wicket is slightly tough and we both carry on as long as we want. He also showed great courage to take on the bowlers. Very happy for him because he was eager to perform for this lovely franchise."

IPL 2022 points table: CSK still in ninth

Following their victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Chennai Super Kings still have a glimmer of hope to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. CSK are currently in ninth place with six points, four points behind fourth-placed SRH, having played the same number of games. Fans of the MS Dhoni-led side will hope that the team can continue performing at the highest level and perhaps reach the playoffs for a record-extending twelfth time this season.

Advertisement

Published May 2nd, 2022 at 17:00 IST

