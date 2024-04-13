×

Updated March 28th, 2023 at 18:01 IST

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders pick as new KKR captain takes everyone by surprise

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders announced Shreyas Iyer's replacement as KKR captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday appointed Nitish Rana as the new captain of the franchise ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rana has been confirmed as KKR captain in absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from an injury and is likely to miss the better part of IPL 2023 if not the entire season. Rana's appointment as captain took everyone by surprise as nobody expected him to be elevated to the top job. 

Reactions to KKR's pick as captain for IPL 2023

KKR had other potential replacements in Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine, who are experienced enough to lead a big IPL franchise. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders management picked Rana to do the job in absence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer. After KKR announced Rana as their captain, netizens took to social media to give mixed reactions to the news. Here's a compilation of tweets reacting to Rana's new job as captain.  

KKR's full squad for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders’ full squad: Nitish Rana (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
 

Published March 28th, 2023 at 15:45 IST

IPL

