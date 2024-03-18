×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted OUT of IPL 2024 after signing in IPL auctions

In the run-up to the IPL 2024, some players have opted out of the season. Find out who all have pulled out of the IPL 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Shami and Devon Conway
Mohammed Shami and Devon Conway | Image:IPL/BCCI
With the IPL 2024 about to begin in a few days, there is once again going to be an exhibition of stars in India. While players from all over the cricket world are beginning to join their respective camps, there are also cases emerging of playing opting out of the showpiece event. While most of them withdrew owing to some injury, there a couple who decided not to play due to some personal reasons.

As the buzz about the IPL 2024 is picking substance, it is impertinent to throw light on the players who have pulled out of IPL 2024 despite being binded by a contract. Here is the list of major misses from IPL 2024.

Also Read | Why RCB's WPL win might change the course of women's cricket forever

  • Devon Conway

Devon Conway has been a standout player for Chennai Super Kings till now. However, he has picked up a thumb injury recently and will be out for at least 8 weeks. He will be recuperating from injury and hence had to withdraw from the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

  • Harry Brook

England batter, Harry Brook recently confirmed that he will not feature in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals. The player has lost his grandmother and wants to stay with his family during this difficult time.

  • Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans suffered a big blow ahead of the IPL 2024. Their strike bowler Mohammed Shami is still recovering from an injury he suffered during the World Cup, and would not participate in IPL 2024.

  • Jason Roy

Jason Roy has opted out of the IPL 2024, citing personal reasons. He was roped in by KKR in the IPL 2024 mini-auction but the player has informed that he will not participate.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya on whether it will be awkward captaining Rohit Sharma

  • Gus Atkinson

KKR suffered another setback in the form of Gus Atkinson. He withdrew on the behest of the England and Wales Cricket Board. The ECB wants to effectively manage the workload of the English pacer hence the decision in this regard has been made.

  • Prasidh Krishna

The pacer from Karnataka, who has also represented India in T20Is last year, will be absent from the league for the second consecutive season. His absence stems from a quadriceps injury sustained during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season, for which he underwent surgery in February.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

