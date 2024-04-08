×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams joins Delhi Capitals as replacement for Harry Brook

South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams was on Monday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for batter Harry Brook in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Capitals name Harry Brook replacement
Delhi Capitals name Harry Brook replacement | Image:IPL
  • 2 min read
South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams was on Monday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for batter Harry Brook in the ongoing Indian Premier League after the Englishman withdrew from the tournament to grieve his grandmother's death.

Since making his international debut in 2021, the 30-year-old Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four ODIs and 11 T20 Internationals. He has joined Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England's Harry Brook for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the franchise said in a statement.

Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore, withdrew from the league after his grandmother died in February.

"I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this," he had shared on his social media page after withdrawing.

"I lost my grandmother last month -- she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather," the 25-year-old wrote.

In his inaugural IPL season last year, when he turned up for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brook set the stage on fire with a 55-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders only to end on an underwhelming note.

In all, he managed only 190 runs in 11 matches after the franchise paid Rs 13.25 crore to acquire his services.

Brook had also pulled out of England's recent five-Test series in India after being part of the pre-tour training camp in the UAE. PTI PM AM PM AM AM

Published April 8th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

