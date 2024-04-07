Advertisement

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants is all set to host Gujarat Titans in the second match of the double header in Tata IPL 2024 on Sunday, 7th April at the Ekana stadium. Lucknow enter into the contest after a dominating victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game. LSG are flying high having won three consecutive games and looking to pick up their fourth win of the season.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand are looking to bounce back after a stunning defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT travel to Lucknow searching for their third win in fifth game. A huge blow to GT will be the absence of David Miller as Kane Williamson confirmed that the South African batter could be out for up to two weeks.

All eyes will be on the two captains in KL Rahul and Shubman Gill as they look to spearhead their teams’ campaign.

IPL 2024 LSG vs GT Dream 11 Predictions, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update and more

IPL 2024, Dream 11 Fantasy Prediction Picks

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice Captain: Shubman Gill

Wicketkeeper: Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsman: Kane Williamson,

All Rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Pitch Report

The Lucknow pitch which used to be on the slowing side over last couple of years is now a much better to surface to play at. The last encounter between LSG and PBKS was played on a red soil pitch and the conditions favoured the batters. The pitch today is expected to stay much the same.

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Weather Report

According to Accuweather the Air Quality Index for the match between LSG and GT is expected to remain unhealthy. The temperature will be around 31 degree celsius during the game and 30% humidity.

IPL 2024, LSG VS GT Predicted Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Paddikal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-Ul-Haq

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.