Updated March 12th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

IPL 2024 Points System explained: Know the structure of scoring scheme of Indian Premier League

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, let's pay heed to how the points system of the cash-rich league functions. Also get hold of the league structure.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni in IPL
Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni in IPL | Image:IPL-File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With the 17th season of the cash-rich league about to begin, it's time for you to get accustomed to some of the basics of the IPL. In this piece, the standard points system of the league will be put forward, moreover, the structure of the league will also be introduced. So, if you are planning to watch the IPL for the first time in 17 years, then congratulations! you are at the right place.

Also Read | Bhajji Envisions 90-Ball Format Making its Way to International cricket

IPL 2024 League structure

A total of 10 teams will participate in the IPL 2024. All the teams will first lock horns in the league stage. A team will take on every other team twice in the round-robin stage. Based on the points accumulated, the top 4 will get to the playoff stage. The playoffs will comprise qualifiers and an eliminator.

Top-2 teams will square off in the first qualifier, the winner will head to the final of the IPL 2024. It will not be the end of the story for the loser of the first qualifier. The team will wait for the winner of the match between the 3rd and 4th. The loser of the Eliminator between 3rd and 4th, as the name states, will be eliminated. The winner however will fight for a place in the final against the loser of the qualifier 1.

Take a look at the picture given below to get more clarity on the topic.

Also Read | Faf Du Plessis Joins Camp Ahead Season Opener Against CSK

IPL Points System

The winner of every match will obtain two points on the table. The team with the most points finish at the top. In case the match does not take place due to increment weather or due to some other reason the match does not take place, then in that case points will be shredded. Each team will receive a point.

 

 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

