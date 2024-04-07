Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:05 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after RR Vs RCB match
IPL: Match 19 of Tata IPL saw Rajasthan Royals thump Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap race.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
IPL: Rajasthan Royals thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 19 of the Tata IPL 2024 by securing a six wicket victory with five balls still to spare. After being put into bat first, Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings by scoring 113 runs which propelled the Royal Challengers Bangalore total to 183/3.
Chasing a target of 184, Rajasthan Royals lost Yashaswi Jaisval early on in the innings but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler eased any nerves with a brilliant partnership. RCB’s bowling attack was ineffective and lackluster on the night as they had no answer to the Jos Buttler onslaught. Kohli’s first innings heroics were overshadowed by the England Captain as he marked his return to form by scoring an unbeaten 58 ball 100 and powered Rajasthan by home by finishing off with a six.
Advertisement
The win maintains Rajasthan Royals perfect start to the season as they have now won 4 out of 4 games and sit pretty at the top. As for Royal Challengers Bengaluru woes continue as they now have won only one game out of their first five and with stars like Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green misfiring the team looks lifeless. While Rajasthan’s playoff chances look better and better, RCB’s playoff hopes are now on a knifeedge.
Also Read | RCB lose the game again! What more Virat Kohli will have to do?
Advertisement
Here are the implications the match between RR and RCB had on IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap race.
IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs RCB
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|8
|+1.120
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.518
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|1
|4
|+0.517
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.483
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.409
|6
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.220
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.580
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.843
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
IPL 2024: Orange Cap race after RR vs RCB
Virat Kohli with his fantastic 113 off 72 balls has inched out head and shoulders above the competition with 316 runs in five innings. Riyan Parag maintains his second spot but Sanju Samson with his fifty yesterday has leapfrogged Henrich Klassen at the third spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill completes the Top 5.
Advertisement
No.
Player
M
Ins
NO
Runs
HS
Avg
BF
SR
100/50
4s/6s
1
Virat Kohli
|5
|5
|1
316
|83*
|105.33
|216
|146.29
|1/2
|29/12
|2
Riyan Parag
|4
|4
|2
185
|84*
|92.50
|117
|158.12
|0/2
|13/12
|3
Sanju Samson
|4
|4
|1
178
|82
|59.33
|118
|150.85
|0/2
|17/8
|4
Heinrich Klaasen
|4
|4
|2
177
|80*
|88.50
|87
|203.44
|0/2
|6/17
|5
Shubman Gill
|4
|4
|1
164
|89*
|54.67
|103
|159.22
|0/1
|11/7
Also Read | I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli
Advertisement
IPL 2024: Purple Cap race after RR vs RCB
Yuzi Chahal after his 2-34 in four overs last night for the Royals is now in possession of the purple cap with 8 wickets in four matches. Gujarat Titan’s Mohit Sharma and Chennai Super King’s Mustafizur Rahman are in 2nd and 3rd with 7 wickets each. LSG’s Mayank Yadav and DC’s Khaleel Ahmed round out the top five.
Advertisement
No.
Player
M
Ins
Ovs
Runs
Wkts
BBI
Avg
Econ
SR
4w/5w
|1
Yuzvendra Chahal
|5
|5
|14.0
|89
8
|3/11
|11.12
|6.35
|10.5
|0/0
|2
Mohit Sharma
|4
|4
|14.0
|109
7
|25/3
|15.57
|7.78
|12.00
|0/0
|3
Mustafizur Rahman
|3
|3
|12.0
|106
7
|29/4
|15.14
|8.83
|10.28
|1/0
|4
Mayank Yadav
|2
|2
|8.0
|41
6
|14/3
|6.83
|5.12
|8.00
|0/0
|5
Nandre Burger
|4
|4
|14.0
|84
6
|11/2
|20.66
|8.85
|14.0
|0/0
Advertisement
Published April 7th, 2024 at 07:57 IST