Advertisement

IPL: Rajasthan Royals thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 19 of the Tata IPL 2024 by securing a six wicket victory with five balls still to spare. After being put into bat first, Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings by scoring 113 runs which propelled the Royal Challengers Bangalore total to 183/3.

Chasing a target of 184, Rajasthan Royals lost Yashaswi Jaisval early on in the innings but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler eased any nerves with a brilliant partnership. RCB’s bowling attack was ineffective and lackluster on the night as they had no answer to the Jos Buttler onslaught. Kohli’s first innings heroics were overshadowed by the England Captain as he marked his return to form by scoring an unbeaten 58 ball 100 and powered Rajasthan by home by finishing off with a six.

Advertisement

The win maintains Rajasthan Royals perfect start to the season as they have now won 4 out of 4 games and sit pretty at the top. As for Royal Challengers Bengaluru woes continue as they now have won only one game out of their first five and with stars like Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green misfiring the team looks lifeless. While Rajasthan’s playoff chances look better and better, RCB’s playoff hopes are now on a knifeedge.

Also Read | RCB lose the game again! What more Virat Kohli will have to do?

Advertisement

Here are the implications the match between RR and RCB had on IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap race.

IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs RCB

IPL 2024: Orange Cap race after RR vs RCB

Virat Kohli with his fantastic 113 off 72 balls has inched out head and shoulders above the competition with 316 runs in five innings. Riyan Parag maintains his second spot but Sanju Samson with his fifty yesterday has leapfrogged Henrich Klassen at the third spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill completes the Top 5.

Advertisement





No. Player M Ins NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100/50 4s/6s 1 Virat Kohli 5 5 1 316 83* 105.33 216 146.29 1/2 29/12 2 Riyan Parag 4 4 2 185 84* 92.50 117 158.12 0/2 13/12 3 Sanju Samson 4 4 1 178 82 59.33 118 150.85 0/2 17/8 4 Heinrich Klaasen 4 4 2 177 80* 88.50 87 203.44 0/2 6/17 5 Shubman Gill 4 4 1 164 89* 54.67 103 159.22 0/1 11/7



Also Read | I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli

Advertisement

IPL 2024: Purple Cap race after RR vs RCB

Yuzi Chahal after his 2-34 in four overs last night for the Royals is now in possession of the purple cap with 8 wickets in four matches. Gujarat Titan’s Mohit Sharma and Chennai Super King’s Mustafizur Rahman are in 2nd and 3rd with 7 wickets each. LSG’s Mayank Yadav and DC’s Khaleel Ahmed round out the top five.

Advertisement

No. Player M Ins Ovs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w/5w 1 Yuzvendra Chahal 5 5 14.0 89 8 3/11 11.12 6.35 10.5 0/0 2 Mohit Sharma 4 4 14.0 109 7 25/3 15.57 7.78 12.00 0/0 3 Mustafizur Rahman 3 3 12.0 106 7 29/4 15.14 8.83 10.28 1/0 4 Mayank Yadav 2 2 8.0 41 6 14/3 6.83 5.12 8.00 0/0 5 Nandre Burger 4 4 14.0 84 6 11/2 20.66 8.85 14.0 0/0



