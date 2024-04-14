Advertisement

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Delhi Capitals (DC) ended the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) winning run with a decisive 6-wicket victory. Jake Fraser-McGurk amassed 55 runs off of just 35 deliveries in an exciting innings that stole the show. He electrified the crowd with a stunning performance that included two boundaries and five sixes. DC captain Rishabh Pant led the way with an important 41 runs off 24 balls, complete with two sixes and four boundaries. But Warner's bat-related problems continued, as he left the game early after scoring just 8 runs.

Following three matches without the field due to injury, Kuldeep Yadav made an incredible recovery early in the game. The gifted left-arm spinner demonstrated his abilities by taking three wickets in his four overs while only giving up 20 runs. With the swift removal of Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal, Khaleel Ahmed gave DC an explosive start. LSG's problems were exacerbated by Kuldeep, who removed Pooran and Stoinis in back-to-back deliveries. Notwithstanding the obstacles, Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan combined for a strong 73 runs, leading LSG to a reasonable total of 167 runs on the board.

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the LSG vs DC encounter, significant shifts have occurred in the list of orange cap holders. Virat Kohli maintains his stronghold at the summit with an impressive tally of 319 runs. Riyan Parag firmly secures the second position with 261 runs to his name, while Shubman Gill closely trails at third place with 255 runs.

In a noteworthy development, Rishabh Pant ascends in the rankings, surpassing Heinrich Klaasen's total of 186 runs to claim a position in the top 6, accumulating a commendable 194 runs thus far in the tournament.



Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 216 141.77 1 2 29 12 2 Riyan Parag (RR) 5 5 2 261 84* 87 165 158.18 0 3 17 17 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151 0 2 19 9 4 Sanju Samson (RR) 5 5 2 246 82* 82 156 157.69 0 3 24 10 5 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 0 226 45 37.65 177 127.68 0 0 23 3

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

The latest update in the Purple Cap holder list reveals Khaleel Ahmed's impressive performance, securing the fourth position with a total of 9 wickets. Khaleel's notable contribution includes picking up two crucial wickets in the LSG vs DC match. Holding firm at the summit is Jasprit Bumrah, leading the pack with an impressive tally of 10 wickets. Following closely behind Bumrah are Yuzvendra Chahal and another contender, both boasting 10 wickets each, thus maintaining their positions in second place.

Top six highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 5 5 20 112 10 5/21 11.2 5.69 11.8 0 1 2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 5 5 18 132 10 11/3 13.20 7.33 10.80 0 0 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 16 128 9 29/4 14.22 8 10.66 1 0 4 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 6 6 24.0 211 9 21/2 23.44 8.79 13.75 0 0 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 5 5 18.2 160 8 29/4 20 8.72 13.75 1 0 6 Mohit Sharma (GT) 6 6 23 216 8 25/3 27 9.39 17.25 0 0









