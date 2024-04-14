×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after LSG vs DC

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after LSG vs DC.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
ipl 2024 points table
ipl 2024 points table | Image:IPL/BCCI
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Delhi Capitals (DC) ended the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) winning run with a decisive 6-wicket victory. Jake Fraser-McGurk amassed 55 runs off of just 35 deliveries in an exciting innings that stole the show. He electrified the crowd with a stunning performance that included two boundaries and five sixes. DC captain Rishabh Pant led the way with an important 41 runs off 24 balls, complete with two sixes and four boundaries. But Warner's bat-related problems continued, as he left the game early after scoring just 8 runs.

Following three matches without the field due to injury, Kuldeep Yadav made an incredible recovery early in the game. The gifted left-arm spinner demonstrated his abilities by taking three wickets in his four overs while only giving up 20 runs. With the swift removal of Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal, Khaleel Ahmed gave DC an explosive start. LSG's problems were exacerbated by Kuldeep, who removed Pooran and Stoinis in back-to-back deliveries. Notwithstanding the obstacles, Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan combined for a strong 73 runs, leading LSG to a reasonable total of 167 runs on the board.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav stuns LSG's Pooran with a Babar-esque beauty- WATCH

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL Points Table 2024

Rank

Teams

Mat

W

L

NR(No Result)

Points

NRR

1Rajasthan Royals541080.871
2Kolkata Knight Riders431061.528
3Chennai Super Kings532060.666
4Lucknow Super Giants532060.436
5Sunrisers Hyderabad532060.344
6Gujarat Titans63306-0.637
7Mumbai Indians52304-0.073
8Punjab Kings52304-0.196
9Delhi Capitals62404-0.975
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru61502-1.124

IPL 2024 Orange Cap Holder

Following the conclusion of the LSG vs DC encounter, significant shifts have occurred in the list of orange cap holders. Virat Kohli maintains his stronghold at the summit with an impressive tally of 319 runs. Riyan Parag firmly secures the second position with 261 runs to his name, while Shubman Gill closely trails at third place with 255 runs.

In a noteworthy development, Rishabh Pant ascends in the rankings, surpassing Heinrich Klaasen's total of 186 runs to claim a position in the top 6, accumulating a commendable 194 runs thus far in the tournament.
 

Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024

POS

Player

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

100

50

4s

6s

1Virat Kohli (RCB)662319113*79.75216141.77122912
2Riyan Parag (RR)55226184*87165158.18031717
3Shubman Gill (GT)66125589*5116815102199
4Sanju Samson (RR)55224682*82156157.69032410
5Sai Sudharsan (GT)6602264537.65177127.6800233

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Holder

The latest update in the Purple Cap holder list reveals Khaleel Ahmed's impressive performance, securing the fourth position with a total of 9 wickets. Khaleel's notable contribution includes picking up two crucial wickets in the LSG vs DC match. Holding firm at the summit is Jasprit Bumrah, leading the pack with an impressive tally of 10 wickets. Following closely behind Bumrah are Yuzvendra Chahal and another contender, both boasting 10 wickets each, thus maintaining their positions in second place.

Top six highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024

POS

Player

Mat

Inns

Ov

Runs

Wkts

BBI

Avg

Econ

SR

4w

5w

1Jasprit Bumrah (MI)5520112105/2111.25.6911.801
2Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)55181321011/313.207.3310.8000
3Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)4416128929/414.22810.6610
4Khaleel Ahmed (DC)6624.0211921/223.448.7913.7500
5Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)5518.2160829/4208.7213.7510
6Mohit Sharma (GT)6623216825/3279.3917.2500


 



 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

