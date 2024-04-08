Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:10 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT
Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT.
IPL: Sunday was the day of the double header as Mumbai Indians hosted the Delhi Captitals at the Wankhade Stadium in the afternoon and Lucknow Super Giants hosted the Gujarat Titans in the evening fixture of the double header.
The match 20 of Tata IPL 2024 saw MI dominate DC and win by 29 runs. Mumbai set a mammoth target of 234 after Romario Shepherd’s blistering knock which saw him score 32 runs in the last over. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David also starred with the bat for MI.
In the second innings, Delhi fought well as Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs both scored scintiallating fifties to keep them in the hunt. But a Geralt Coetzee masterclass with the ball as he took 4 wickets meant MI dispatched DC with ease in the end. Jasprit Bumrah managed to pick up two wickets as well.
In the second encounter, LSG went into bat first and scrambled to a total of just 163 thanks to Marcus Stoinis (55), KL Rahul (31) and Nicholas Pooran (22). It was a below par total but a fighting one.
The Super Giants maintained their reputation as a great defending side as they bundled GT for only 130 to win match 21 of Tata IPL 2024 by 33 runs. Yash Thakur was the star of the night for LSG as he picked up a fifer and conceded only 30 runs. Krunal Pandya was also one of the picks from the bowlers as he finished the match with an excellent 3/11 in 4 overs.
The double header has significant implications on the IPL 2024 points table as Mumbai Indians opened their account and jumped to the 8th spot in the table moving Delhi Capitals to the bottom. RCB also dropped places to 9th. LSG on the other hand registered their fourth consecutive win of the season and are at 3rd spot in the table. While, GT with their third loss of the season are 7th in the standings.
Here’s how the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap looks like after MI vs DC and LSG vs GT.
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|4
|0
|8
|+1.120
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.518
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+0.775
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|1
|4
|+0.517
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.409
|6
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.220
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.797
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.704
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-0.843
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-1.370
IPL Orange Cap Race after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT
|Player
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli
|316
|113*
|105.33
|146.29
|1
|2
|29
|12
|Sai Sudharsan
|191
|45
|38.2
|129.05
|0
|0
|20
|2
|Riyan Parag
|185
|84*
|92.5
|158.11
|0
|2
|14
|12
|Shubman Gill
|183
|89*
|45.75
|147.58
|0
|1
|13
|7
|Sanju Samson
|178
|82*
|59.33
|150.84
|0
|2
|17
|8
IPL Purple Cap Race after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT
|Player
|Overs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|4 Wicket Hauls
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|14
|8
|3/11
|11.12
|6.35
|-
|Mustafizur Rahman
|12
|7
|4/29
|15.14
|8.83
|1
|Gerald Coetzee
|14.3
|7
|4/34
|22.00
|10.62
|1
|Mohit Sharma
|19
|7
|3/25
|23.57
|8.68
|-
|Khaleel Ahmed
|20
|7
|2/21
|24.28
|8.5
|-
Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:07 IST