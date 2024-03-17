×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings unveil incredible new jersey at a grand event

The jersey was revealed in a spectacular event at the Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday in the presence of renowned personalities from all walks of life.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PBKS new jersey
PBKS' new jersey launched. | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League, The Punjab Kings launched their highly anticipated new matchday jersey. The jersey was revealed in a spectacular event at the Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday in the presence of renowned personalities from all walks of life.

A standout comic performance by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia left the audience in splits. Afterwards, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta and team Captain Shikhar Dhawan unveiled the new colors and revealed the stunning new design in all its glory. The other members of the team along with coaching staff also graced the ceremony.

Further adding to the glamour and entertainment on the night was the Punjabi singer & actor Gippy Grewal, who mesmerized the jam-packed sher squad and set the stage ablaze with his vibrant performance.

The new red jersey, manufactured by playR has been made according to international standards and embodies passion, spirit, and vigor- something the Shers of Punjab stand for. The fabric for the new jersey has been imported from Vietnam and the manufacturing of the same has been done in India by PlayR. It is 20% lighter and 30% more stretchable and has been designed with anti-sweat, anti-odour, anti-bacterial, and anti-pilling technologies. The new jersey is also resistant to UV rays, and hence, will avoid colour fading.

We are delighted to launch our new jersey infront of our loyal fans, who are the backbone of the team. The new colors reflect the emotions and pulse of Punjab and everything it stands for. The team will represent the fans on the field and make some unforgettable memories in the new stadium.” said Preity G Zinta, Punjab Kings co-owner.

At the bottom of the jersey, the kesari patterns are inspired by fire, a symbol deeply rooted in our traditions, resonating with auspicious beginnings. It further highlights the fire within the Shers. The Indian tri-colour, on the shoulder blades, marks a tribute to our nation, and to our honourable armed forces. The nihal blue arrows on the sides reflect upward movement and symbolise the weapons of the warriors of Punjab. The honeycomb pattern on the lower end of the jersey is dedicated to the fans and the spirit of teamwork, inspired by the unity of honeybees, who work in synergy towards one goal.

The love and passion of the sher squad is infectious and it is hard for me to put in words how happy I am, to back here. We have an exciting team this season that will give everything on the pitch as we look forward to don the vibrant new jersey and play at the new home ground infront of all of you.” said Shikhar Dhawan, the Captain of Punjab Kings

The new jersey will be available on Punjab Kings website and soon-to-be-launched app in India. It will also be available in UK, Canada, Australia and UAE for international fans.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

