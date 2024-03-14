Advertisement

With the fast-approaching Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), there's a rare chance for up-and-coming players to show off their skills on the biggest cricket platform. Numerous young players have used the IPL as a springboard throughout the years, helping them reach the highest levels of international cricket. These up-and-coming talents are keen to establish themselves and grab the interest of both fans and selectors as the next IPL season approaches. The following five uncapped players in the future Indian Premier League should be watched:

Sameer Rizvi (Chennai Super Kings)

The reigning champion Chennai Super Kings invested a substantial INR 8.4 crore in the powerful Meerut batsman Sameer Rizvi. Rizvi gained notoriety with his outstanding UPT20 tournament efforts, in which he accumulated 455 runs and two hundreds.

Shahrukh Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Despite receiving high bids in past IPL seasons, Shahrukh Khan has unable to make a meaningful impression in the competition. However, the Gujarat Titans showed trust in him by signing him for INR 7.4 crore to boost their batting order. Khan is anticipated to play an important role as a finisher with veteran campaigner David Miller.

Yash Dayal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Yash Dayal, a left-arm pacer, rose to prominence following an exciting 2023 IPL match against KKR, in which he defended 28 runs in the final over. Dayal, who was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crore, will attempt to improve the RCB's speed attack and establish his worth in the upcoming season.

Robin Minz (Gujarat Titans)

Gujarat Titans made a major investment on Robin Minz, acquiring his services for INR 3.6 crore. Despite having yet to make his first-class debut, Minz has impressed in Jharkhand cricket. However, a recent bike accident has raised concerns about his availability for the pre-season training.

Kumar Kushagra (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals spent INR 7.2 crore for wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra, hoping to strengthen their backup plan behind skipper Rishabh Pant. Kushagra made headlines in 2022 with a spectacular double century in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the youngest batter to accomplish this feat at the age of 17.

List of all uncapped players

Shahrukh Khan (India) - All Rounder - Rs 40 Lakhs

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 40 Lakhs

Benny Howell (England) - All Rounder - Rs 40 Lakhs

Jalaj Saxena (India) - All Rounder - Rs 40 Lakhs

Corbin Bosch (South Africa) - All Rounder - Rs 30 Lakhs

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India) - All Rounder - Rs 30 Lakhs

Basil Thampi (India) - Bowler - Rs 30 Lakhs

Lalit Yadav (India) - Bowler - Rs 30 Lakhs

S Midhun (India) - Bowler - Rs 30 Lakhs

Izharulhuq Naveed (Afghanistan) - Bowler - Rs 30 Lakhs

Priyansh Arya (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs

Saurav Chuahan (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs

Shubham Dubey (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs

Rohan Kunnummal (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs

Sameer Rizvi (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs

Manan Vohra (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs

Raj Angad Bawa (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs

Mohd. Arshad Khan (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs

Sarfaraz Khan (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs

Arshin Kulkarni (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs

Vivrant Sharma (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs

Atit Sheth (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs

Hrithik Shokeen (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs

Ramandeep Singh (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs

Ricky Bhui (India) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 20 Lakhs

Kumar Kushagra (India) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 20 Lakhs

Urvil Patel (India) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 20 Lakhs

Vishnu Solanki (India) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 20 Lakhs

Rasikh Dar (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Yash Dayal (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Sushant Mishra (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Ishan Porel (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Akash Singh (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Kartik Tyagi (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Kuldip Yadav (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Murgan Ashwin (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Shreyas Gopal (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Pulkit Narang (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

M. Siddharth (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Shiva Singh (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

Manav Suthar (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

As the IPL gears up for another thrilling season, all eyes will be on these promising young talents as they aim to make a lasting impression on the cricketing world.