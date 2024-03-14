×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

IPL 2024 Uncapped players: List of top uncapped players from IND & abroad who can take IPL by storm

Explore the IPL 2024 Uncapped Player List featuring top talents from India and abroad set to make waves in the upcoming season.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal | Image:BCCI
With the fast-approaching Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), there's a rare chance for up-and-coming players to show off their skills on the biggest cricket platform. Numerous young players have used the IPL as a springboard throughout the years, helping them reach the highest levels of international cricket. These up-and-coming talents are keen to establish themselves and grab the interest of both fans and selectors as the next IPL season approaches. The following five uncapped players in the future Indian Premier League should be watched:

Sameer Rizvi (Chennai Super Kings)

  • The reigning champion Chennai Super Kings invested a substantial INR 8.4 crore in the powerful Meerut batsman Sameer Rizvi. Rizvi gained notoriety with his outstanding UPT20 tournament efforts, in which he accumulated 455 runs and two hundreds.

Shahrukh Khan (Gujarat Titans)

  • Despite receiving high bids in past IPL seasons, Shahrukh Khan has unable to make a meaningful impression in the competition. However, the Gujarat Titans showed trust in him by signing him for INR 7.4 crore to boost their batting order. Khan is anticipated to play an important role as a finisher with veteran campaigner David Miller.

Yash Dayal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

  • Yash Dayal, a left-arm pacer, rose to prominence following an exciting 2023 IPL match against KKR, in which he defended 28 runs in the final over. Dayal, who was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crore, will attempt to improve the RCB's speed attack and establish his worth in the upcoming season.

Robin Minz (Gujarat Titans)

  • Gujarat Titans made a major investment on Robin Minz, acquiring his services for INR 3.6 crore. Despite having yet to make his first-class debut, Minz has impressed in Jharkhand cricket. However, a recent bike accident has raised concerns about his availability for the pre-season training.

Kumar Kushagra (Delhi Capitals)

  • Delhi Capitals spent INR 7.2 crore for wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra, hoping to strengthen their backup plan behind skipper Rishabh Pant. Kushagra made headlines in 2022 with a spectacular double century in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the youngest batter to accomplish this feat at the age of 17.

List of all uncapped players 

  • Shahrukh Khan (India) - All Rounder - Rs 40 Lakhs
  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 40 Lakhs
  • Benny Howell (England) - All Rounder - Rs 40 Lakhs
  • Jalaj Saxena (India) - All Rounder - Rs 40 Lakhs
  • Corbin Bosch (South Africa) - All Rounder - Rs 30 Lakhs
  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti (India) - All Rounder - Rs 30 Lakhs
  • Basil Thampi (India) - Bowler - Rs 30 Lakhs
  • Lalit Yadav (India) - Bowler - Rs 30 Lakhs
  • S Midhun (India) - Bowler - Rs 30 Lakhs
  • Izharulhuq Naveed (Afghanistan) - Bowler - Rs 30 Lakhs
  • Priyansh Arya (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Saurav Chuahan (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Shubham Dubey (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Rohan Kunnummal (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Sameer Rizvi (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Manan Vohra (India) - Batter - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Raj Angad Bawa (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Mohd. Arshad Khan (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Sarfaraz Khan (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Arshin Kulkarni (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Vivrant Sharma (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Atit Sheth (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Hrithik Shokeen (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Ramandeep Singh (India) - All Rounder - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Ricky Bhui (India) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Kumar Kushagra (India) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Urvil Patel (India) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Vishnu Solanki (India) - Wicketkeeper - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Rasikh Dar (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Yash Dayal (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Sushant Mishra (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Ishan Porel (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Akash Singh (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Kartik Tyagi (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Kuldip Yadav (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Murgan Ashwin (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Shreyas Gopal (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Pulkit Narang (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • M. Siddharth (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Shiva Singh (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs
  • Manav Suthar (India) - Bowler - Rs 20 Lakhs

As the IPL gears up for another thrilling season, all eyes will be on these promising young talents as they aim to make a lasting impression on the cricketing world.

