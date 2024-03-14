Advertisement

Despite their stellar histories, a significant number of cricket players were left without a team amid the frenzy of the IPL 2024. The tournament will start on March 22, 2024, when the defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

Here's a look at the best playing XI of unsold players from the IPL 2024 auction:

Talented openers

Phil Salt

Phil Salt, known for his aggressive batting approach, is a dynamic opener who can get the game started quickly. Salt has demonstrated his skill in the IPL by playing nine games and scoring 218 runs, including two half-centuries, with a combination of traditional and inventive technique of play.

Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra, a seasoned batsman noted for his elegant strokes, adds consistency to the top order. With 56 IPL games under his belt, Vohra has scored 1083 runs, including three fifties, demonstrating his ability to lead innings.

Strong middle-order

Steve Smith

Steve Smith, a cricket legend, uses his extensive knowledge to help stabilise the middle order. Smith's unorthodox yet efficient batting method offers leadership and stability to the squad, as seen by his 103 IPL games and 2485 runs.

Josh Inglis (wk)

Josh Inglis, a skilled wicketkeeper-batsman, gives depth to the batting order and provides security behind the stumps. Despite not having played in the IPL yet, Inglis' skills in the shortest format make him a valued player.

Sarfaraz Khan

Known for his innovative stroke play, Sarfaraz Khan adds flair to the middle order. With 50 IPL games and 585 runs to his name, Sarfaraz has showcased his talent in handling pressure situations.

Dynamic all-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is an experienced all-round player who is a well-rounded player due to his skillful stroke play and valuable contributions with the ball. Bracewell scored 58 runs and claimed six wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in his first IPL season.

James Neesham

Known for his explosive power-hitting and effective seam bowling, James Neesham brings a dynamic dimension to the team. With IPL experience across various franchises, Neesham has scored 92 runs and taken 8 wickets in 14 games.

Odean Smith

The talented Caribbean all-rounder combines raw power with the ability to contribute with both bat and ball. Despite limited IPL experience, Smith's performances in T20 leagues underscore his potential impact.

Energetic bowling attack

Josh Hazlewood

In the pace bowling department, Josh Hazlewood brings his international experience and precision to the team. With 27 IPL matches and 35 wickets to his name, Hazlewood adds potency to the bowling unit.

Tabraiz Shamsi

With his subtle changes, the South African spin magician brings versatility to the bowling assault. Shamsi hasn't had a lot of chances in the IPL , but his unconventional left-arm wrist spin has the potential to be quite effective.

Adam Milne

Adam Milne completes the speed trifecta by providing the squad with express pace. Milne's ability to routinely reach quick speeds and take big wickets, along with his experience playing for numerous clubs in the Indian Premier League, gives depth to the bowling lineup.

Although these players went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction, they form a formidable XI capable of rivaling any team in the tournament.