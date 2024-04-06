×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

WATCH | Stadium erupts as MS Dhoni walks out, Pat Cummins says it's the loudest he has ever heard

IPL 2024: Watch how the Orange Army went absolutely crazy as MS Dhoni walked out to bat against SRH, Pat Cummins left amazed by 'loudest crowd' he ever heard

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni
SRH fans go gaga over MS Dhoni batting | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
IPL 2024: The match 18 of Tata IPL 2024 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate the Chennai Super Kings and cruise to a six wicket history at home in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Pat Cummins and his troops have steamrolled both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at home, sending a statement to other teams that home is their fortress.

The Orange Army is one of the most passionate fan bases in the IPL but for a moment in yesterday’s game Hyderabad’s home felt like an away game to Pat Cummins. The moment came in the first innings when the man, the myth, legend MS Dhoni walked into bat in his classic yellow pads.

As soon as the iconic number 7 shirt made its appearance from the dug out onto the cricket field, the Orange Army erupted into the chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni”. The Orange Army felt like it quickly turned into a see of Yellove thanks to MS Dhoni.

Also Read | CSK fans fear the worst about Ruturaj after yet

Talking about SRH’s dominating victory post game, Pat Cummins took his time out to specially credit the crowd at Uppal for their amazing atmosphere and admitted the reception for Dhoni was tremendous. “The crowd was crazy tonight, especially when MS walked out. That’s as loud I’ve ever heard in a stadium”, added Cummins.

After MS Dhoni decided to hand over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad at the start of the season, it is widely regarded as the last dance for Captain Cool in IPL. Hence it is not a surprise that every CSK game is going to be a spectacle for the fans and everytime MS Dhoni walks out to bat there will only be one name on people’s lips. And despite what captains like Cummins who love silencing crowds try, there will always be one moment when they will simply be a bystander to the magnitude of the Dhoni Shockwave.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins post game, Image/BCCI

Also Read | Tom Moody lauds Pat Cummins as 'Similar to MS Dhoni' after ARH beat CSK

Talking about the game, a fantastic bowling effort from Hyderabad meant they limited CSK to just 164 runs in 20 overs. In the second innings, SRH started brightly but the wicket of Aiden Markram and Shahbaz Ahmed in quick succession had the orange army dugout concerned towards the end. But Henrich Klaasen’s measured response eased the nerves as SRH sealed their second win of the season with 11 balls to spare.

Up next for Sunrisers Hyderabad is a match against the Punjab Kings whereas the MS Dhoni mania in IPL 2024 along with Chennai Super Kings will return back to home at the MA Chidambram stadium up against the high flying Kolkata Knight Riders.

 

 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

