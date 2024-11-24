IPL 2025 Auction: Mumbai Indians Did Not Use RTM For Ishan Kishan. Here's WHY

IPL 2025 Auction: Most may have felt surprised that the Mumbai Indians did not use their Right To Match card for Ishan Kishan. The expectation was that they would certainly get Kishan back, so what stopped them from doing so? Was it Kishan's form or attitude? Well, it is none of the above. It is due to the IPL governing council’s rule that MI could not retain Kishan. So, what is the rule? The rule states that teams can retain up to six players through a combination of retentions and RTM cards. But again, there is a catch.

Why MI Did Not use RTM for Kishan?

Out of the six, only a maximum of five can be capped international players, whether Indian or overseas, and at least one must be uncapped. MI have already retained Jasprit Bumrah , Suryakumar Yadav , Hardik Pandya , Rohit Sharma , and Tilak Varma, all of whom are capped players. Now, you have to understand that MI have used all their full quota of capped players and with Kishan also being a capped player - he missed out.

Where And For How Much Was Kishan Bought?

The dashing left-handed opener was lapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 crore.

Kishan’s breakthrough season came in IPL 2020 when he amassed 516 runs for Mumbai Indians at a strike rate of 145.76.

Kishan's Ability

He has the ability to get his side of to blistering starts and put the opposition on the backfoot upfront. He also doubles up as a keeper, making him an asset to have.