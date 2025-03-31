IPL 2025: KKR Share New Footages From Training, Hint At Playing XI for Mumbai Clash Amid Sunil Narine's Speculated Return

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may have started their IPL 2025 campaign with a loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions bounced back in style with a convincing win against the Rajasthan Royals.

They are set to take on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and, in a recent social media post, they have hinted at making a few changes to their playing XI for what is a key clash for both teams.

A viral video showcases some of their regular starters playing together, and it also shows Sunil Narine training with them.

See The Video Here

KKR were without the services of Sunil Narine in their second game of the season against RR, but it did not matter in the end as his services with the bat and ball were not missed.

Moeen Ali, who stepped in to the Playing XI in his position due to Narine missing out due to illness, picked 2 wickets and dovetailed well with Varun Chakravarthy.

However, the England all-rounder may well drop out of the playing XI if Narine is to be included in the XI.

Will Sunil Narine Feature for KKR?

KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit confirmed that Narine is fully fit.

"Sunil is 100 per cent fit. He has definitely recovered well and he’s been practising since yesterday. Today he is practising as well so he is absolutely fine at the moment," Pandit said in the pre-match press conference.

Narine had hit 44 off 26 balls in the season-opener against RCB at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens last Saturday and was also his usual economical self with the ball, notching figures of 1/27 from four overs.