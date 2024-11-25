sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:56 IST, November 25th 2024

IPL Auction 2025: Full List Of Players To Be Sold Today On Day 2 Before Accelerated Auction

Here is a list of all of the players that will go under the hammer today on the IPL Auction day 2.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 | Image: IPLT20.com
The day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction was one of several happenings as several records were broken. All of the franchises shelled out a total of 467.95 Cr on day 1 and the record for the most expensive player sold in IPL auction history was broken twice. A total of 72 players were sold on day 1 of the auction. The auction process will kick off from Set No. 13 and go till Set No. 16. It will start with Mayank Agarwal and go until Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. 

Following this, in the second half of the day, the accelerated auction process will take place. 

All Of The Players That Will Go Under The Hammer Today 

Sr. No.Set No.2025 SetFirst NameSurnameCountrySpecialismReserve Price (Rs Lakh)
8413BA2MayankAgarwalIndiaBATTER100
8513BA2FafDu PlessisSouth AfricaBATTER200
8613BA2GlennPhillipsNew ZealandBATTER200
8713BA2RovmanPowellWest IndiesBATTER150
8813BA2AjinkyaRahaneIndiaBATTER150
8913BA2PrithviShawIndiaBATTER75
9013BA2KaneWilliamsonNew ZealandBATTER200
9114AL2SamCurranEnglandALL-ROUNDER200
9214AL2MarcoJansenSouth AfricaALL-ROUNDER125
9314AL2DarylMitchellNew ZealandALL-ROUNDER200
9414AL2KrunalPandyaIndiaALL-ROUNDER200
9514AL2NitishRanaIndiaALL-ROUNDER150
9614AL2WashingtonSundarIndiaALL-ROUNDER200
9714AL2ShardulThakurIndiaALL-ROUNDER200
9815WK2K.SBharatIndiaWICKETKEEPER75
9915WK2AlexCareyAustraliaWICKETKEEPER100
10015WK2DonovanFerreiraSouth AfricaWICKETKEEPER75
10115WK2ShaiHopeWest IndiesWICKETKEEPER125
10215WK2JoshInglisAustraliaWICKETKEEPER200
10315WK2RyanRickeltonSouth AfricaWICKETKEEPER100
10416FA2DeepakChaharIndiaBOWLER200
10516FA2GeraldCoetzeeSouth AfricaBOWLER125
10616FA2AkashDeepIndiaBOWLER100
10716FA2TusharDeshpandeIndiaBOWLER100
10816FA2LockieFergusonNew ZealandBOWLER200
10916FA2BhuvneshwarKumarIndiaBOWLER200
11016FA2MukeshKumarIndiaBOWLER200
11117SP2AllahGhazanfarAfghanistanBOWLER75
11217SP2AkealHoseinWest IndiesBOWLER150
11317SP2KeshavMaharajSouth AfricaBOWLER75
11417SP2Mujeeb UrRahmanAfghanistanBOWLER200
11517SP2AdilRashidEnglandBOWLER200
11617SP2VijayakanthViyaskanthSri LankaBOWLER75

Several big names will be going on sale today such as Faf du Plessis, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

Major Highlights From Day 1 Of The IPL Mega Auction 

Resurrected generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as teams expectedly broke the bank for marquee Indian players at the mega auction here on Sunday.

Shreyas, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title earlier this year, and Delhi Capitals' icon Pant, reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams.

Venkatesh was also a part of Shreyas' triumphant KKR outfit and the franchise had to pay a whopping Rs 23.75 crore to bring him back via the Right to Match card after not retaining him. 

(With PTI Inputs)

