Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:43 IST
IPL Finalists of every season: List of teams that have played in the IPL final from 2008 till 2023
List of IPL finalists from 2008 to 2023, showcasing the teams that have battled for victory in the prestigious IPL championship match.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as the marquee T20 cricket competition, renowned for its electrifying matches, top-tier talent, and intense rivalries. Teams are gearing up for IPL 2024 with high hopes of claiming the coveted championship. Each franchise meticulously crafts their squads, making strategic trades and selections to form a balanced and competitive team. The fusion of emerging young talents and experienced veterans adds depth and dynamism to the league, promising yet another thrilling season of cricketing excellence.
The IPL 2024 starts on March 22, 2024, with the defending champions CSK facing RCB in an anticipated encounter. Let’s take a look at the finalists of all editions of the Indian Premier League.
IPL 2008
- Winner: Rajasthan Royals
- Final Venue: DY Patil Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 3 wickets
- Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 59
- Player of the Tournament: Shane Watson (Australia)
IPL 2009
- Winner: Deccan Chargers
- Final Venue: Wanderers Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 6 runs
- Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 59
- Player of the Tournament: Adam Gilchrist (Australia)
IPL 2010
- Winner: Chennai Super Kings
- Final Venue: DY Patil Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 22 runs
- Runner-up: Mumbai Indians
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Sachin Tendulkar (India)
IPL 2011
- Winner: Chennai Super Kings
- Final Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 58 runs
- Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Number of Teams: 10
- Number of Matches: 74
- Player of the Tournament: Chris Gayle (Jamaica)
IPL 2012
- Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders
- Final Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 5 wickets
- Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
- Number of Teams: 9
- Number of Matches: 76
- Player of the Tournament: Sunil Narine (Trinidad and Tobago)
IPL 2013
- Winner: Mumbai Indians
- Final Venue: Eden Gardens
- Winning Margin: Won by 23 runs
- Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
- Number of Teams: 9
- Number of Matches: 76
- Player of the Tournament: Shane Watson (Australia)
IPL 2014
- Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders
- Final Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 3 wickets
- Runner-up: Punjab Kings
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Glenn Maxwell (Australia)
IPL 2015
- Winner: Mumbai Indians
- Final Venue: Eden Gardens
- Winning Margin: Won by 41 runs
- Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Andre Russell (Jamaica)
IPL 2016
- Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Final Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 8 runs
- Runner-up: Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Virat Kohli (India)
IPL 2017
- Winner: Mumbai Indians
- Final Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 1 run
- Runner-up: Rising Pune Supergiant
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Ben Stokes (England)
IPL 2018
- Winner: Chennai Super Kings
- Final Venue: Wankhede Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 8 wickets
- Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Sunil Narine (Trinidad and Tobago)
IPL 2019
- Winner: Mumbai Indians
- Final Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 1 run
- Runner-up: Chennai Super Kings
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Andre Russell (Jamaica)
IPL 2020
- Winner: Mumbai Indians
- Final Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 5 wickets
- Runner-up: Delhi Capitals
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Jofra Archer (England)
IPL 2021
- Winner: Chennai Super Kings
- Final Venue: Dubai Cricket Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 27 runs
- Runner-up: Kolkata Knight Riders
- Number of Teams: 8
- Number of Matches: 60
- Player of the Tournament: Harshal Patel (India)
IPL 2022
- Winner: Gujarat Titans
- Final Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 7 wickets
- Runner-up: Rajasthan Royals
- Number of Teams: 10
- Number of Matches: 74
- Player of the Tournament: Jos Buttler (England)
IPL 2023
- Winner: Chennai Super Kings
- Final Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium
- Winning Margin: Won by 5 wickets (15 overs/DLS)
- Runner-up: Gujarat Titans
- Number of Teams: 10
- Number of Matches: 74
- Player of the Tournament: Shubman Gill (India)
Published March 16th, 2024 at 14:43 IST
