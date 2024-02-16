Advertisement

In the 3rd Test match between India and England, India posted a strong total of 445 runs in their first innings. At the end of day 2, England trailed by 238 runs, with a score of 207/2. Ben Duckett demonstrated exceptional form with an unbeaten 133*, while Ollie Pope contributed 39 runs before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Prominent bowlers for India included R. Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj, each claiming a wicket. The match is finely poised, with India holding a strong mindset of winning, while England will ‌give the hosts a hard time at their home turf.

Rohit Sharma's audacious IPL jab against Ravindra Jadeja following no balls in Rajkot

During the England innings, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, made fun of Ravindra Jadeja after he produced two no-balls. It wasn't Jadeja's best performance, as he joined the bowling assault later in the session. Across his four overs, the all-rounder surrendered 33 runs.

The funny occurrence came in the 31st over, when Jadeja committed two no-balls while bowling to Joe Root. Sharma said that Jadeja doesn't typically bowl this many no-balls in the IPL, adding a sense of humour to the situation.

In order to encourage Jadeja, the Indian captain instructed him to treat the bowling as it was a T20 game. Rohit Sharma during the incident told Jadeja:

"Yaar, ye Jadeja IPL mein to itne No Balls nahi dalta. T20 samajh ke bowling kar, Jaddu. (Man, Jadeja doesn't bowl this many No Balls in IPL. Think it's a T20 game and bowl),"

Jadeja had a tough day two in Rajkot, battling with both bat and ball. Despite scoring an undefeated 110 runs at stumps on day one, his performance slowed the next day.

In a sad turn of events, Jadeja added only two more runs to his tally before being removed in a pretty meek way, giving Joe Root a simple catch back. However, India found solace in the brilliant combination of Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin, who combined for 77 runs, sending India above the 400-run barrier. Jasprit Bumrah's late pyrotechnics pushed India's total to 445 runs in the first innings.

England, boosted by Ben Duckett's outstanding performance, got off to a flying start. Duckett became the fastest English batsman to score a hundred against India, doing it in just 88 balls.

The star captain Rohit Sharma introduced the all-rounder into the attack around the 24th over, and he faced a strong battle from Duckett and Ollie Pope, who attacked him vigorously. While he gave up only one run in his first over, the all-rounder struggled in the following two, giving up a total of 21 runs. Jadeja's final over of the day was especially challenging, as he gave two no-balls and 11 runs in total, with Duckett hitting a monster six off a reverse sweep.