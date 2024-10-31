Published 19:39 IST, October 31st 2024
IPL Retentions: Rishabh Pant Released by DC, Heinrich Klaasen Pips Virat Kohli in Retention Price
Swashbuckling keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Thursday released by the Delhi Capitals while Sunrisers Hyderabad dazzler Heinrich Klaasen (23 crore) pipped RCB talisman Virat Kohli (21 crore) in commanding the highest price among players retained by the IPL franchises.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rishabh Pant | Image: BCCI
Advertisement
19:39 IST, October 31st 2024