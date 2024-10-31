sb.scorecardresearch
  IPL Retentions: Rishabh Pant Released by DC, Heinrich Klaasen Pips Virat Kohli in Retention Price

Published 19:39 IST, October 31st 2024

IPL Retentions: Rishabh Pant Released by DC, Heinrich Klaasen Pips Virat Kohli in Retention Price

Swashbuckling keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Thursday released by the Delhi Capitals while Sunrisers Hyderabad dazzler Heinrich Klaasen (23 crore) pipped RCB talisman Virat Kohli (21 crore) in commanding the highest price among players retained by the IPL franchises.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image: BCCI
19:39 IST, October 31st 2024