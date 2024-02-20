English
IPL star banned for 12 months by ILT20 over SERIOUS BREACH of agreement

The player was part of the title-winning team Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and helped the franchise reach the final in next edition as well.

Republic Sports Desk
Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad | Image:AP
Spinner Noor Ahmad has been banned for 12 months by the International League T20 for violating his Player Agreement with Sharjah Warriors, the team that signed him for Season 1 of the tournament. Despite being offered a one-year extension by the Warriors, Noor declined to sign the retention notice for Season 2.

IPL star banned for 12 months by ILT20

Having played for Sharjah Warriors in Season 1 of the ILT20 (January-February 2023), Noor Ahmad received a retention notice from the team, outlining the same terms and conditions as per the Player Agreement for Season 2. Following Noor's refusal to sign, Sharjah Warriors sought intervention from the ILT20 to resolve the dispute.

A three-member Disciplinary Committee of the ILT20, comprising Chief Executive Officer David White, Head of Security and Anti-Corruption Col. Azam, and Member of the Emirates Cricket Board Zayed Abbas, conducted an investigation into the matter. They separately heard from both Noor and Sharjah Warriors and, after examining the evidence, issued a final verdict of a 12-month ban on Noor.

Initially, the committee had proposed a 20-month ban but considered mitigating factors. Notably, they acknowledged that Noor was a minor at the time of signing the Player Agreement and that he claimed his agent had not fully informed him of the contract's terms. Consequently, they reduced his ban by eight months from the original recommendation.

Noor Ahmad became a household name in India last year after he participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Afghanistan spinner was bought by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 auction for a sum of INR 30 lakh. The 19-year-old did not make his debut for the franchise until 2023. He played 13 games in IPL 2023 and picked up 16 wickets. 

