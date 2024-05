Advertisement

In a do-or-die match for bothย theย teams,ย it is RCB who haveย come out with the goods against CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With 35 runs needed in the final over, RCB had almost won theย matchย before the start of the 20th over of the Chennai Super Kings innings, but in a rare match-up, the battle was for the playoff qualification. The target was 219 runsย butย CSK needed 201 runs to advance to the next stage.ย On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were pushing to refrain CSK from attaining the total. Eventually, it is RCB whoย have prevailed.ย

Also Read | RCB vs CSK: Faf du Plessis' dismissal in RCB vs CSK sparks controversy

Advertisement

RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru pulls off a heist against Chennai

CSK needed 17 runs in the final over to get to the magic figureย ofย 201. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were on the creaseย andย considering how strategically and cautiously they took risks in the last four overs, CSK looked destined to qualify. Yash Dayal had the big job of refraining CSK from achieving 17 runs in theย lastย over. The pressure was at its peak but not for Dhoni, who struckย 6ย on the first ball of Dayal. Following that,ย 11 runs were neededย on the finalย 5ย deliveries. The equation looked simple for CSK, and RCBย were facingย yet another elimination.ย However, on the next ball, agony turned into ecstasy for RCB fans as MS Dhoni held out on the boundary.ย Followingย thatย Virat Kohli gave an earful to Dayalย to possibly ball slowerย andย Dayal took the advice and bowled three dots out of theย nextย four deliveries. Like the IPL 2023 final, Ravindra Jadeja had the onus of scoringย 10ย runs on the final two balls again, but this timeย heย could not pull off a spectacular, missing both the deliveries.ย

Advertisement

Four games. Four ๐Ÿ” teams!

The final leg of the battle for the ๐Ÿ† is here!



Who'll prevail in the #TATAIPLPlayoffs?#IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/6kZ4YboOM9 โ€” JioCinema (@JioCinema)

The final scoreline suggests thatย RCB have convincingly beaten CSK by 27 runs, but in the end it was only a matter of 10 runs. The result wouldn't have been relevant had CSK got thoseย 10ย runs. RCB have finished the league stage with seven wins and as many losses. Their Net Run Rate has been superiorย andย as a result, they are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2024 with 14 points in the bag. CSK, who were in the top 4 forย the majorityย of theย seasonย have unfortunatelyย been eliminated.ย