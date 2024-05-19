Advertisement

In a do-or-die match for both the teams, it is RCB who have come out with the goods against CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With 35 runs needed in the final over, RCB had almost won the match before the start of the 20th over of the Chennai Super Kings innings, but in a rare match-up, the battle was for the playoff qualification. The target was 219 runs but CSK needed 201 runs to advance to the next stage. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were pushing to refrain CSK from attaining the total. Eventually, it is RCB who have prevailed.

RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru pulls off a heist against Chennai

CSK needed 17 runs in the final over to get to the magic figure of 201. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were on the crease and considering how strategically and cautiously they took risks in the last four overs, CSK looked destined to qualify. Yash Dayal had the big job of refraining CSK from achieving 17 runs in the last over. The pressure was at its peak but not for Dhoni, who struck 6 on the first ball of Dayal. Following that, 11 runs were needed on the final 5 deliveries. The equation looked simple for CSK, and RCB were facing yet another elimination. However, on the next ball, agony turned into ecstasy for RCB fans as MS Dhoni held out on the boundary. Following that Virat Kohli gave an earful to Dayal to possibly ball slower and Dayal took the advice and bowled three dots out of the next four deliveries. Like the IPL 2023 final, Ravindra Jadeja had the onus of scoring 10 runs on the final two balls again, but this time he could not pull off a spectacular, missing both the deliveries.

The final scoreline suggests that RCB have convincingly beaten CSK by 27 runs, but in the end it was only a matter of 10 runs. The result wouldn't have been relevant had CSK got those 10 runs. RCB have finished the league stage with seven wins and as many losses. Their Net Run Rate has been superior and as a result, they are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2024 with 14 points in the bag. CSK, who were in the top 4 for the majority of the season have unfortunately been eliminated.