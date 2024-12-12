13-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Finds Greater Joy In Rahul Dravid’s Guidance Than IPL Spotlight

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became an instant sensation at the IPL Mega Auction after the Rajasthan Royals made him an overnight crorepati. The 13-year-old was picked up by the inaugural IPL champions at INR 1.10 Crore and he became a major buzz in the cash-rich tournament. The Bihar teen is expected to begin his IPL journey in 2025 with the Royals nourishing and crafting his skills for the big leagues. But Suryavanshi looks to be more thrilled to receive the guidance of Rahul Dravid than anything else.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Excitement For Rahul Dravid's Guidance Beats IPL Ambitions

In November, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest cricket player ever to be purchased at the IPL mega auction. The Rajasthan Royals bid INR 1.10 Crore to get him on the team, and he will kick-start his IPL journey with the inaugural champions. But for the Bihar teen, being coached by the renowned Rahul Dravid at the Rajasthan Royals excites him more than the possibility of becoming the youngest player to ever play in the Indian Premier League.

"I am really glad that I am getting a chance to play in the IPL. I am excited to play under Rahul Dravid sir, more than playing in the IPL, I am happy to play under him...

"I have no strategy as such for the IPL, I will just play the way I do," Vaibhav Suryavanshi said as per PTI.

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi defends the ball during the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai | Image: AP Photo

13-Year-Old RR Star Backs India's Outing In U19 Asia Cup Summit Clash

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a part of Team India in the ACC U19 Asia Cup tournament in the UAE. India suffered some setbacks but bounced back well to reach the summit clash against Bangladesh. However, the team failed to reclaim the title after losing to BAN. Despite losing the title in the final, Suryavanshi thought the Indian team did not perform poorly in the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup. He added that any team could have experienced the batting collapse that India experienced in the summit clash.

"I wouldn't say that we didn't do well in the tournament, there are days when the team batting faces a collapse. That's what happened in the final with us. We are determined to do better in future tournaments," the Bihar teen said.