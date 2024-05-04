Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians have slumped into the down low after they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai, who were aiming for success with Hardik Pandya leading the charge, but things turned south after MI failed to remain in the playoff contention for the IPL. Mumbai has had a forgettable campaign and Pandya has gained a lot more criticism after failing to take the team in the top stance of the points table. It is all over for Mumbai after they have been thrashed out of the playoff race by KKR after MI's latest loss at Wankhede despite putting up a strong fight. Pandya was visibly upset, and he kept his thoughts after the match

Also Read: Mitchell Starc's triumphant shout quiets Wankhede Stadium as he secures victory for KKR against MI

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya speechless after MI's loss to KKR, says will respond to critics soon

Skipper Hardik Pandya was visibly upset after MI lost to KKR at their home for the first time in 12 years. The Knight Riders, who are in the top four of the points table, seemed to have a hard time while batting. But the bowlers pulled off a major turnaround in the game as they picked up a sweep and mathematically kicked out Mumbai from the race to playoffs. In yet another terrible IPL season, captain Hardik Pandya gave the impression that he was fumbling in darkness for answers to all the unsolved dilemmas plaguing the five-time IPL champions.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of questions that will take time to answer. But for now, not much to say. Obviously, we couldn't form partnerships and kept losing wickets. Bowlers did a fantastic job on this track.

"The wicket got better if I'm not wrong. Dew came in the second innings. Will go through the game and see what we can do better," he said.

Advertisement

India's Hardik Pandya enters to bat during the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at Ekana Sports City | Image: BCCI



Pandya tried to put up a brave front as he spoke about fighting till the last match.

"You keep fighting, that's what I keep telling myself. It's challenging, but you take the challenges."

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after MI vs KKR

It was KKR's first away victory in Mumbai in twelve years. The last time they triumphed here, their main owner Shah Rukh Khan got into a fight with security personnel, which got him barred from the stadium for the following three years. KKR brought home the trophy that year, and their victory moved them up to 14 points, putting them in the running to finish among the top two teams.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians were dismissed for 145 in 18.5 overs while chasing 170, despite a masterful fifty from Suryakumar Yadav. Mitchell Starc proved to be ineffective with the ball, as KKR won their eighth game in ten.

(With PTI Inputs)