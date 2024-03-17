Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians will be up for a challenge as they will function under a new skipper in Hardik Pandya. The five-time IPL Champions will begin a new era as they begin their title chase under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. When the decision was announced, it attracted a lot of criticism as the fans were eager for Rohit Sharma to lead the team for another season. But a former cricketer has pointed out an advantage for Rohit now that the captaincy pressure is off his shoulders.

Ex-AUS skipper points a colossal advantage for Rohit Sharma in IPL 2024 season

Former Australia T20I skipper Aaron Finch believes that Rohit Sharma would be able to play with a greater degree of autonomy now that he is not leading the team, which will benefit the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.

"I think for Rohit, the challenge would be just walking out and opening the batting as he's done so many times for India and Mumbai over the years. This might be a wipe off for his shoulders," Finch said during Star Sports' Show Game Plan.

"When you are captaining a team constantly, everywhere you go you are captain of the team. You can get engrossed a lot in that, so now having the freedom to walk out and bat will be beneficial for him personally and Mumbai Indians," Finch added.

Rohit Sharma is fresh off a series win against England in a five-match Test series. He led Team India to a 4-1 win after the final Test match in Dharamshala. Despite having a rather young squad, India put up a valiant effort and clinched a win against the Test cricket powerhouses. Rohit is also a standout player in the Indian Premier League and has been a stellar performer since the beginning of the season. The hitman will also lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup at the United States and the Caribbean.