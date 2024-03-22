Advertisement

On Thursday, former India cricketer MS Dhoni announced his resignation as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The timing of this decision was particularly surprising, coming just a day before the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as Dhoni's successor for the IPL 2024 season.

AB de Villiers lambasts MS Dhoni

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has expressed his disagreement with Dhoni's decision, labeling it a significant mistake on Dhoni's part to step down as captain.

"I will be honest. I feel MS Dhoni stepping down as captain is a huge mistake," former RCB batter AB de Villiers said on JioCinema.

Two seasons ago, MS Dhoni had made a similar strategic decision to endorse Ravindra Jadeja for the captaincy position. Nonetheless, CSK's sluggish start to the campaign, along with the team's lackluster performance with both bat and ball, led to his return as the captain. This move ignited a remarkable turnaround in 2023, culminating in the franchise securing its fifth title.

However, this time Dhoni's choice appears to be well-considered, especially considering that this is likely his final season in the IPL. By appointing Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of the franchise, Dhoni has signaled his intention to pass the torch to the young cricketer. Gaikwad is now poised to steer CSK's destiny for the upcoming few seasons, if not beyond.

