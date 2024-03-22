×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:00 IST

'IT's A HUGE MISTAKE': AB de Villiers LAMBASTS MS Dhoni's decision to 'hand over' CSK captaincy

AB de Villiers has expressed his disagreement with Dhoni's decision, labeling it a significant mistake on Dhoni's part to step down as captain.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers
MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers | Image:BCCI/JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Thursday, former India cricketer MS Dhoni announced his resignation as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The timing of this decision was particularly surprising, coming just a day before the IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as Dhoni's successor for the IPL 2024 season.

Also Read: MS Dhoni SLAMMED for giving up CSK captaincy before IPL 2024: ‘MSD should have RETIRED first’

Advertisement

AB de Villiers lambasts MS Dhoni

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has expressed his disagreement with Dhoni's decision, labeling it a significant mistake on Dhoni's part to step down as captain.

Advertisement

"I will be honest. I feel MS Dhoni stepping down as captain is a huge mistake," former RCB batter AB de Villiers said on JioCinema. 

Two seasons ago, MS Dhoni had made a similar strategic decision to endorse Ravindra Jadeja for the captaincy position. Nonetheless, CSK's sluggish start to the campaign, along with the team's lackluster performance with both bat and ball, led to his return as the captain. This move ignited a remarkable turnaround in 2023, culminating in the franchise securing its fifth title.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Who would have thought...': Ruturaj Gaikwad shares insightful convo with RCB leader Faf du Plessis

However, this time Dhoni's choice appears to be well-considered, especially considering that this is likely his final season in the IPL. By appointing Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of the franchise, Dhoni has signaled his intention to pass the torch to the young cricketer. Gaikwad is now poised to steer CSK's destiny for the upcoming few seasons, if not beyond.
 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

2 minutes ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

5 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

10 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

11 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

12 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

18 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

21 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

22 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

23 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

25 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

25 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

27 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

36 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  2. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education10 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo