Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer questioned by police in suicide case of girlfriend

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Taniya Singh suicide case with abhishek Sharma
Tanya Singh and Abhishek Sharma | Image:Social media
Surat's Vesu police station conducted an interrogation on Tuesday involving young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma regarding the tragic suicide of 28-year-old model Tanya Singh. Tanya Singh was found hanging from the ceiling of her flat on Vesu Road, Surat, last month. The absence of a suicide note has complicated the investigation, leading authorities to rely on other sources to piece together Tanya's final days.

Abhishek Sharma questioned by the Surat police

The focus of the investigation has turned to Abhishek Sharma, a young batsman part of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL, as it was revealed that he had been in communication with Tanya Singh before her untimely death. Reports indicate that Tanya had sent messages to Abhishek before her suicide, prompting the police to delve deeper into their relationship and Sharma's potential involvement in the events leading up to her demise.

Surat police are meticulously examining all available evidence, including call records and testimonies from individuals close to Tanya, to establish a timeline of her final hours. This thorough approach aims to uncover the truth behind the model's tragic end and ascertain if external factors played a role in her decision to end her life by suicide.

Abhishek Sharma, an all-rounder, currently represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Punjab in domestic cricket. Sharma commenced his IPL journey with the Delhi Capitals, who acquired him for Rs 55 lakh at the auction. In 2019, he was traded to the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who later repurchased him for Rs 6.5 crore during the 2022 mega auction. 

Additionally, Abhishek was part of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team, captained by Prithvi Shaw and featuring Shubman Gill. He will be next seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Abhishek will most likely open the batting for SRH in IPL 2024. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

