The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will compete in the first IPL 2024 encounter, which promises to be an intriguing derby. There will be even more excitement because Hardik Pandya will be playing against his former team, and Ishan Kishan will be seen playing his first competitive match of 2024 after participating in the DY Patel T20 tournament. Cricket fans should expect a challenging encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m., with the odds of winning roughly evenly split. Before this confrontation, MI may need to consider a few things.

Ishan Kishan returns to the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the IPL 2024

Ishan Kishan has begun his preparations for the IPL 2024 by attending the Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp, marking his comeback to competitive play for the first time since November 2023. The excellent wicketkeeper-batsman started practicing with his Mumbai colleagues on Tuesday.

Even before the start of the IPL 2024 season, the Mumbai Indians have dominated the social media scene. The five-time champions used a clever video to promote Ishan Kishan's arrival at their pre-season training camp. The footage shows Ishan entering his room at the team hotel, despite a caution notice that says "Darna Mana Hai" (Fearing is not allowed). Despite successfully completing the bottle-flip challenge on his first two attempts, Ishan's third effort did not go as expected. The audience was treated to an exciting twist when the video editors demonstrated their prowess by infusing Ishan's return to the camp with a hint of terror.

Ishan Kishan arrived at the Mumbai Indians camp without any delay, jumping right into Tuesday night's practice alongside his colleagues. The batsman-wicketkeeper was seen practicing fielding techniques before putting on his pads for batting exercises.

For the first time since November 2023, Ishan Kishan is returning to competitive play at the highest level, and all eyes will be on his efforts in the IPL 2024. Notably, Ishan pulled out of a Test series in South Africa due to worries about mental exhaustion.

Ishan Kishan was left out of the T20I series against Afghanistan after head coach Rahul Dravid denied rumours of disciplinary problems, which raised questions about his relationship with the team management. For the recently ended 5-Test series against England, his absence also applied to the Test squad.

Ishan Kishan suffered a major blow to his career when the BCCI suspended his central contract because he didn't show up for Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy matches. Ishan persevered in practising with Hardik Pandya in Mumbai for the 2024 Indian Premier League despite this setback, even as Jay Shah and other BCCI administrators urged young players to focus on playing red-ball cricket in their own nation.