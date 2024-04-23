Advertisement

The controversial 'Impact Player' rule in the IPL has garnered criticism from yet another cricketing stalwart. Following India captain Rohit Sharma's recent disapproval of the rule, a Gujarat Titans legend has joined the chorus of voices expressing concerns over its impact on the game.

David Miller on ‘Impact Player’ rule

Introduced in IPL 2023, the 'Impact Player' rule allows teams to substitute a player, either a batter or a bowler, during their innings based on the match's demands. While the rule aims to add tactical flexibility to the game, it has been met with skepticism from several top players, including David Miller, who have voiced their opposition to it.

David Miller recently shared his reservations about the rule, emphasizing that it is hampering the growth of all-rounders in the game. "Everyone has got their opinions about it but for me I am not a massive fan of the rule," Miller stated. He further added, “The game of cricket has 11 players and it would be nice to stick to that. Rohit said that international cricket is not like that and I feel it's better to keep it the same as international cricket.”

While the 'Impact Player' rule was introduced with the intention of adding excitement and strategic depth to the IPL, its implementation has sparked a divisive debate within the cricketing community. Critics argue that the rule disrupts the traditional format of the game, potentially sidelining all-rounders and altering the balance between batting and bowling line-ups.

However, David Miller believes the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the United States and West Indies from June 2, will present a different scenario.

"It would be hard to say whether the World Cup will produce high-scoring games because the conditions will be very different. The Caribbean might be on the slower side compared to Indian wickets. It's all about assessing the conditions on the day and playing accordingly," Miller said.