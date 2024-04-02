×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 16:20 IST

MI player dedicates his POTM award to Rohit Sharma in front of Akash Ambani and Hardik Pandya

The young pacer was awarded the Player of the Match by Mumbai Indians during their post-match ceremony in the dressing room.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya
Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya | Image:MI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 match on Monday between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, MI bowler Akash Madhwal showcased a standout performance against RR. Despite his impressive figures of three wickets for 20 runs, Mumbai Indians couldn't secure a victory as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 126 runs with 27 balls remaining. Riyan Parag's stellar batting was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals' 6-wicket win.

Also Read: Trent Boult tops the charts for Most First-Over Wickets in IPL since 2020

Advertisement

Madhwal dedicates POTM to Rohit, makes it awkward for Ambanis & Pandya

Despite the loss, Akash Madhwal's outstanding performance caught the attention of many. He was awarded the Player of the Match by Mumbai Indians during their post-match ceremony in the dressing room. In a surprising move, Madhwal dedicated his award to the former captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma. This gesture led to an awkward moment as the team's owner, Akash Ambani, and the current captain, Hardik Pandya, were also present during the presentation.

Advertisement

"Thank you so much for this opportunity and thank you, Rohit. He has supported me a lot on the field. This one goes to him. Thank you so much," Akash Madhwal said in his speech. 

Akash Madhwal made his IPL debut under the leadership of Rohit Sharma during the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. Madhwal was brought into the team as a replacement for England pacer Jofra Archer, who was unavailable for the competition due to injury concerns. Akash Madhwal immediately made a mark with his bowling performance taking 14 wickets in 8 matches, including a fiver-wicket haul in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. 

Also Read: Scary moment for Rohit Sharma as CRAZY FAN frightens ex-MI skipper; Rohit refuses to hug him

Advertisement

The 30-year-old dedicated his award to Rohit Sharma because of the opportunity he received under his captaincy. Madhwal's gesture shows Rohit's contributions to the team throughout his tenure from 2013 to 2023, during which time he helped develop talents and also won a record five IPL titles for the franchise. 

 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 16:12 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CEC-Meeting-Sonia-Gandhi-Mallikarjun-Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya

Madhwal's lovely gesture

4 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Teaser Update

8 minutes ago
Sound

OpenAI's Voice Engine

11 minutes ago
Rajasthan

Wildlife Safari Rajasthan

13 minutes ago
5 Injured as Railway Bridge Collapses in Mp's Morena

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
Accident

Man Loses Eye

16 minutes ago
Prasad for Ram Navami

Prasad For Ram Navami

17 minutes ago
Mohena Kumari Singh with husband Suyesh Rawat

Mohena Welcomes Baby

19 minutes ago
Tips To Keep Your Pet Birds Safe In Summer

Summer Care For Pet Birds

20 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Rupee ends little changed

21 minutes ago
Ben Stokes stunned by Jasprit Bumrah's delivery

Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

25 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS-409 Tuesday Result

STHREE SAKTHI SS-409

26 minutes ago
SSC CHSL 2024 Notification Today

SSC CHSL Notification

27 minutes ago
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles

Stokes out of T20 WC

29 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty ends lower

30 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

35 minutes ago
Disney gains momentum in battle for board seats against activist investors

Disney battle for board

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World15 hours ago

  4. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo