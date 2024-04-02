Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 match on Monday between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, MI bowler Akash Madhwal showcased a standout performance against RR. Despite his impressive figures of three wickets for 20 runs, Mumbai Indians couldn't secure a victory as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 126 runs with 27 balls remaining. Riyan Parag's stellar batting was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals' 6-wicket win.

Madhwal dedicates POTM to Rohit, makes it awkward for Ambanis & Pandya

Despite the loss, Akash Madhwal's outstanding performance caught the attention of many. He was awarded the Player of the Match by Mumbai Indians during their post-match ceremony in the dressing room. In a surprising move, Madhwal dedicated his award to the former captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma. This gesture led to an awkward moment as the team's owner, Akash Ambani, and the current captain, Hardik Pandya, were also present during the presentation.

"Thank you so much for this opportunity and thank you, Rohit. He has supported me a lot on the field. This one goes to him. Thank you so much," Akash Madhwal said in his speech.

Akash Madhwal dedicated his POTM to Rohit Sharma in front of Akash Ambani and Hardik Pandya.



Rohit is still the leader of MI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QTi3loB0nk — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) April 2, 2024

Akash Madhwal made his IPL debut under the leadership of Rohit Sharma during the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. Madhwal was brought into the team as a replacement for England pacer Jofra Archer, who was unavailable for the competition due to injury concerns. Akash Madhwal immediately made a mark with his bowling performance taking 14 wickets in 8 matches, including a fiver-wicket haul in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

The 30-year-old dedicated his award to Rohit Sharma because of the opportunity he received under his captaincy. Madhwal's gesture shows Rohit's contributions to the team throughout his tenure from 2013 to 2023, during which time he helped develop talents and also won a record five IPL titles for the franchise.