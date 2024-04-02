Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 match on Monday between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, MI bowler Akash Madhwal showcased a standout performance against RR. Despite his impressive figures of three wickets for 20 runs, Mumbai Indians couldn't secure a victory as Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 126 runs with 27 balls remaining. Riyan Parag's stellar batting was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals' 6-wicket win.

Also Read: Trent Boult tops the charts for Most First-Over Wickets in IPL since 2020

Advertisement

Madhwal wins POTM award

Despite the loss, Akash Madhwal's outstanding performance caught the attention of many. He was awarded the Player of the Match by Mumbai Indians during their post-match ceremony in the dressing room. Lasith Malinga presented the award to the youngster, who made a powerful impact in the game despite his team losing out on the points.

Advertisement

"You finished up last season really well. And you've come back and you basically have done exactly what we have asked you to. So well done," Mark Boucher said as he announced the award for Madhwal.

🗣️ "𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘰." 🫡



Ab rukna nahi hai, Akash! 💪💙#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/SxEktMPk8S — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 2, 2024

Also Read: Scary moment for Rohit Sharma as CRAZY FAN frightens ex-MI skipper; Rohit refuses to hug him

Akash Madhwal made his IPL debut under the leadership of Rohit Sharma during the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. Madhwal was brought into the team as a replacement for England pacer Jofra Archer, who was unavailable for the competition due to injury concerns. Akash Madhwal immediately made a mark with his bowling performance taking 14 wickets in 8 matches, including a fiver-wicket haul in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians are yet to win a single game in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions are at the bottom of the points table with zero wins in three games. Before the start of the tournament, MI made a significant change to their leadership, appointing Hardik Pandya as the new captain.