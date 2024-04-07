Advertisement

The RR vs RCB saw Virat Kohli in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where he was able to unleash himself and contribute with runs. But Rajasthan Royals, as unpredictable as they look, gained the edge when Jos Buttler put up a ton for his team and led the Royals towards a formidable victory. Virat Kohli is currently the IPL's best opener with 316 runs but Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes Jos Buttler is one of the most talented white-ball openers in international cricket.

Jos Buttler gains the respect of Rajasthan Royals head coach Sangakkara after incredible hundred vs RCB

English batsman Jos Buttler returned to his winning ways with a 58-ball-100 not out as Rajasthan easily defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, despite Kohli's eighth Indian Premier League ton in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Royals' head coach, Kumar Sangakkara was in awe of Buttler's solid form after the match and deemed him as the greatest performer in the limited-overs format.

"Jos is the best white-ball opener in the world, and all he needed to do was sit back and ignore some of the noise," Coach Sangakkara said.

England's Jos Buttler and Guyana's Shimron Hetmyer celebrate the century during IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: BCCI



Buttler, on his part, agreed there was anxiety with his poor run of form in recent times.

"However long you've played the game, you still have those anxieties and stresses. Sometimes you just have to tell yourself it'll be okay.

Just keep digging in, working hard, at some point we will be okay. I actually did feel really good in the last game, even though I only scored 13 or something," England's limited overs skipper mentioned.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis felt they were 15 runs short but also conceded that batting became better in the second innings.

"I did feel we could have maximised 10 or 15 more towards the end. It was a good toss to win, you did see that it played much nicer with the dew." "We tried, but it was quite tricky to hit. With the spinners, a lot of balls were hitting the bottom of the bat. I think the pitch definitely got better. That's what dew does, that's the nature of the wicket. I thought it was a good toss for them to win," he added.

