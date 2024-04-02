Advertisement

Hardik Pandya is currently facing a challenging phase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since his return to Mumbai Indians, with the team experiencing three consecutive losses. Despite leading Gujarat Titans to an IPL title victory in 2022 and reaching the final last season, Hardik Pandya has struggled to make a similar impact as the captain of Mumbai Indians.

Ambati Rayudu consoles Hardik Pandya

The 30-year-old all-rounder has been under scrutiny from fans, facing 'boos' at all three venues Mumbai Indians have played this season, including their home ground, Wankhede Stadium. One of the primary reasons for the boos is MI's decision to replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team and make Hardik Pandya his successor. Fans are yet to wholeheartedly accept the decision of the MI thinktank, making it difficult for Hardik Pandya.

Following Mumbai Indians' significant defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Monday, Hardik Pandya appeared visibly upset as he sat in the team dugout. However, he received support from former Mumbai Indians batsman Ambati Rayudu. Mumbai Indians shared a video on their social media platform showing Rayudu offering encouragement to Pandya.

In the video, Rayudu can be seen having a conversation with Pandya while placing a comforting hand on the captain's shoulder.

Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu recently commented on Mumbai Indians' controversial decision to remove Rohit Sharma as their captain. The former batsman expressed his disagreement with the move, suggesting that the team acted hastily in appointing Hardik Pandya as his replacement.

Mumbai Indians have not managed to secure a victory in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions find themselves at the bottom of the points table, having lost all three of their matches so far. They are set to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on April 7.

