×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Ambati Rayudu CONSOLES heartbroken Hardik Pandya after disastrous start as Mumbai Indians captain

Hardik Pandya has been under scrutiny from fans, facing 'boos' at all three venues Mumbai Indians have played this season.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya | Image:MI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hardik Pandya is currently facing a challenging phase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since his return to Mumbai Indians, with the team experiencing three consecutive losses. Despite leading Gujarat Titans to an IPL title victory in 2022 and reaching the final last season, Hardik Pandya has struggled to make a similar impact as the captain of Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: Trent Boult tops the charts for Most First-Over Wickets in IPL since 2020

Advertisement

Ambati Rayudu consoles Hardik Pandya

The 30-year-old all-rounder has been under scrutiny from fans, facing 'boos' at all three venues Mumbai Indians have played this season, including their home ground, Wankhede Stadium. One of the primary reasons for the boos is MI's decision to replace Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team and make Hardik Pandya his successor. Fans are yet to wholeheartedly accept the decision of the MI thinktank, making it difficult for Hardik Pandya. 

Advertisement

Following Mumbai Indians' significant defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Monday, Hardik Pandya appeared visibly upset as he sat in the team dugout. However, he received support from former Mumbai Indians batsman Ambati Rayudu. Mumbai Indians shared a video on their social media platform showing Rayudu offering encouragement to Pandya. 

In the video, Rayudu can be seen having a conversation with Pandya while placing a comforting hand on the captain's shoulder.

Advertisement

Also Read: Scary moment for Rohit Sharma as CRAZY FAN frightens ex-MI skipper; Rohit refuses to hug him

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu recently commented on Mumbai Indians' controversial decision to remove Rohit Sharma as their captain. The former batsman expressed his disagreement with the move, suggesting that the team acted hastily in appointing Hardik Pandya as his replacement.

Mumbai Indians have not managed to secure a victory in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions find themselves at the bottom of the points table, having lost all three of their matches so far. They are set to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on April 7.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
3 crude bombs neutralised in West Bengal's Siliguri

3 Crude Bomb Recovered

2 minutes ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

4 minutes ago
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately

Manufacturing sector high

4 minutes ago
Priyanka and Nick at Siddharth Chopra's Roka

PeeCee's Brother Rokafied

5 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

8 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence

US, Britain deal

10 minutes ago
Facilities, Funding Have Never Been As Good As They Are Right Now For India's Athletes: Kishor Jena

Kishore Jena

11 minutes ago
Election Commission

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

12 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

13 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Ideal Romance

17 minutes ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Myth vs Reality Register

20 minutes ago
home minister amit shah

Shah on Rahul Gandhi

22 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Abetment of suicide

23 minutes ago
Fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

2 Girls Charred To Death

30 minutes ago
Blackstone

Blackstone mulls IPO

32 minutes ago
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya

Rayudu consoles Pandya

33 minutes ago
Amazon Web Services

AWS free credits program

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo