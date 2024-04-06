Advertisement

Friday's IPL match saw the Chennai Super Kings post a total of 165/5 in 20 overs, with standout performances from Shivam Dube (45 off 24) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 off 30). In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target, scoring 166/4 in 18.1 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Aiden Markram's impressive 50 off 36 and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 37 off 12 were instrumental in the Sunrisers' victory. Notably, Abhishek Sharma was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round contribution. The Toss was won by Sunrisers who elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Irfan Pathan names the CSK star to be selected for the ICC T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube once again demonstrated his batting talent, collecting 45 runs in a respectable performance against SRH. After this inning, Dube's IPL 2024 total from 4 games is 148 runs. It was acknowledged by former all-rounder Irfan Pathan that Dube could handle good spin bowling.

Pathan recommended that India think about having Dube on their team for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Following Shivam Dube's outstanding performance for CSK in the IPL 2024 match against SRH on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, he has endorsed him for the Indian cricket team. Dube's performance against SRH was especially noteworthy since he reached his 45 runs in just 24 deliveries, hitting two fours and four sixes. Notably, he and Ajinkya Rahane shared an important partnership of 65 runs that propelled CSK's innings following the early removal of openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said:

“I will be keeping a close eye on him. I would actually take him in the squad because he is murdering the spinners. He doesn’t need to go out there and try to get set. And we have seen this, in the last IPL, this IPL, against quality wrist spinners and finger spinners, if you have a quality batter like that, who not take advantage of him,” “And mind you, he is not a bad batter against fast bowlers as well. People forget that he comes from Mumbai and in Mumbai, you will see a lot of bounce as well. I definitely think he should be there. Who are the cricketers who can actually play in the middle overs? I can’t think of any other guy who comes even close at this moment when it comes to murdering the spinners,”

.@IrfanPathan was not exaggerating when he said this about #ShivamDube: "Spin ko Indian cricket mein iss se zyada brutal tareekey se koi nahi maarta!" 😳



Dube is literally destroying spin in the #IPL2024! Will he continue to impress throughout the tournament?



Catch him in… pic.twitter.com/pr0Sq0A7W7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia)

Shivam Dube has demonstrated his batting ability throughout four games, accumulating 148 runs at an astounding average of 49.33. With a lightning-fast strike rate of 160.86, he can score runs efficiently and rapidly. Dube's ability to contribute significantly with the bat is further demonstrated by the fact that his greatest score in the competition to date is 51 runs. CSK will now be seen in action against KKR on Monday, April 8, 2024.