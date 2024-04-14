Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians have found their winning ways when they secured a big win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. At the Wankhede Stadium, the struggling MI, led by Hardik Pandya, the spark among the five-time IPL Champions has made its way back. However, Hardik Pandya is still a point of criticism among the fans. The MI skipper was booed throughout the game and received constant flak from the fans in attendance for the game at Wankhede. The situation left Virat Kohli agitated, as he urged the Mumbai crowd not to criticize him.

Virat Kohli urges crowd to not boo MI Skipper Hardik Pandya while at Wankhede

After Mumbai India lost Rohit Sharma, skipper Hardik Pandya entered the pitch in the 12th over. He held the position alongside Suryakumar Yadav for a while, and then Tilak Varma as they made the chase for the target. However, the fans constantly booed Pandya as he made his way towards the pitch. Virat Kohli was agitated after seeing this and reacted towards the crowd. He urged the people to not boo him and reminds the fact that he was still a part of the Indian Cricket Team.

Kohli not appreciating the booing of hardik by Wankhede crowd. Telling them to cheer and reminding them he's an India player #MIvsRCB 👌 pic.twitter.com/ok5SYa3AkA — Vighnesh Rane (@Vighrane01) April 11, 2024

Ever since Pandya was named as the skipper for the Mumbai Indians, he has been a constant target of criticism. The fans have been bashing him out after he replaced Rohit Sharma, one of IPL's most successful skippers. Hardik led the Gujarat Titans towards incredible success, as the team won their first title in the first season after its commencement. Pandya had a shaky start for Mumbai, but it looks like he is getting back in pace.

The Mumbai Indians upset Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the IPL on Thursday. Bengaluru made it to 196 for eight despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul. Faf du Plessis scored 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar got 50 off 26. Dinesh Karthik delivered a 23-ball, unbroken 53-run cameo to help RCB to a competitive total.

Stumper-batter Ishan Kishan blasted a 34-ball 69, while Suryakumar Yadav hit a 19-ball 52 to help MI reach the target in 15.3 overs. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma handed things over at the finish as Mumbai met the goal and won with tremendous fanfare.