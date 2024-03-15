Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is all set to feature some of the top superstars in cricket as they battle for supremacy in India's top franchise tournament. However, there have been some issues as some players have pulled out of the league due to injury setbacks and personal reasons. With the IPL 2024 season knocking at the doors, it is a massive advantage for the teams. The Delhi Capitals are among the ones who suffered a new setback as one of their top pacers has been ruled out of the entire 2024 season.

Delhi Capitals suffer a new blow! Pacer Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the season

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, was on Friday ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to an injury. To cope with the setback, the Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi. The pacer has been battling an ankle niggle from India's tour to South Africa in December, 2023-January, 2024, has played 14 Indian Premier League matches and has taken 25 wickets.

McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month. He has joined DC for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates after taking a wicket during an SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings | Image; SA20

Ngidi dropping out of the IPL is among the other setbacks that the Delhi Capitals have sustained. Not too long ago, English cricketer Harry Brook was the other player who had opted out of the franchise a few days before the 2024 season. Brook cited personal reasons as he lost his grandmother and is grieving the loss of a beloved member of his family.

The Delhi Capitals went through some mighty setbacks, but they will remain positive as they enter their 2024 campaign. This year, Rishabh Pant has been cleared for action after, and it will mark his competitive return since the horrific car crash in December 2022.

