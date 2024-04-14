×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Aurélien Tchouaméni nets a spectacular goal for Real Madrid in thrilling clash with Mallorca-WATCH

Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni showcases brilliance with a sensational goal against Mallorca, elevating the team's performance in a thrilling match.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca | Image:X/screengrab
In a tightly contested match at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 victory over RCD Mallorca in yesterday's La Liga encounter. The only goal of the match came in the 48th minute courtesy of Aurélien Tchouaméni, sealing the win for the visiting team. Real Madrid dominated the statistics with 16 shots compared to Mallorca's 6, 57% possession against 43%, and a higher passing accuracy of 86%. With this result, Real Madrid continues to lead the standings with an impressive record of 24 wins, 6 draws, and just 1 loss in the league.

Aurélien Tchouaméni scored a BANGER for Real Madrid against RCD Mallorca

Real Madrid struggled against Mallorca at Son Moix in the first half, registering just one shot on goal. But now that the tie was broken, they will likely increase their lead in La Liga to 11 points.

Jude Bellingham was the one who, with that one shot in the first half, struck the crossbar. But as of late, Aurelien Tchouameni's incredible goal had put Real Madrid ahead. With a little drift to his name, his thundering effort from thirty yards struck the top corner of the Mallorca net.

This incredible goal more than makes up for Tchouameni's previous card against Manchester City, which will result in a ban for the upcoming match at the Etihad Stadium. Predrag Rajkovic, the custodian for Mallorca, had absolutely no chance at all after such a magnificent effort.

Real Madrid looked ahead to a crucial phase of the season, preparing for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match and the highly anticipated El Clasico against Barcelona.

Prior to the European quarter-final second leg against Manchester City, manager Carlo Ancelotti made significant changes to the team, with the exception of England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who maintained his place in the lineup.

 

