Delhi Capitals are currently locking horns against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Australia's batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who opened the batting for Delhi Capitals, RR's star bowler smashed Avesh Khan for six consecutive boundaries. McGurk scored four fours and two sixes to secure 28 runs in the over.

Thanks to Jake Fraser-McGurk's explosive batting display, he reached his half-century off just 20 balls. Netizens are going crazy over Fraser-McGurk's performance in the match. However, McGurk's innings couldn't last long as he was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin immediately after completing his fifty.

19 BALL FIFTY BY JAKE FRASER-MCGURK. 🤯



RR vs DC: Rajasthan win the toss, elect to bowl first

Rajasthan Royals opted to field against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2024 match on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals drafted in Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in their playing XI, while Royals named South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira and batter Shubham Dubey in the playing eleven.

Teams Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.