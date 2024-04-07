×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Axar Patel takes an absolute screamer of a catch to remove Ishan Kishan in MI vs DC IPL 2024 - WATCH

Axar Patel takes a stunning catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan in the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match. Watch the incredible catch and witness his incredible reflexes.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Axar Patel takes a sublime catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan
Axar Patel takes a sublime catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan | Image:BCCI/IPL
  2 min read
Axar Patel took a brilliant catch on his own bowling to get the prized scalp of Ishan Kishan during the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match number 20. After being invited to bat first, Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan picked apart the Delhi Capitals bowling in the powerplay overs. MI were going at 15 in over when Axar Patel was introduced to the attack. He curtailed the run-rate by picking up the wicket of both the openers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Axar Patel takes a spectacular catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan in MI vs DC IPL 2024

After cleaning up Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel snared away with the wicket of a dangerous-looking Ishan Kishan as well. Patel pulled off brilliance from the top drawer to send Kishan home. It was the 11th over of the MI innings, Axar had the ball. He bowled a pacey delivery at a shortish length, Kishan quickly latched on to it and slogged it as hard as he could. However, the stroke did not get any elevation and reached the bowler who took the catch within a fraction of a second.

Watch the incredible catch of Axar Patel to dismiss Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan perished after scoring 42 in just 23 deliveries. Despite Kishan's wicket, Mumbai Indians remained in a strong position. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai significant momentum with a phenomenal opening partnership of 80 runs. As per the latest update, Hardik Pandya and Tim David are in the middle, and a score of 200-plus looks realistic. MI are 179.4 after 17.1 overs. Mumbai Indians are yet to taste a victory in IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians on the other hand are enduring a tough phase. Out of the 4 matches, DC have lost three.

 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

