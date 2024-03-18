Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
Big body blow to CSK before IPL 2024! Another international star gets injured before CSK vs RCB
During the third One-Day International match against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Monday, Bangladesh's pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman sustained an injury. Rahman had to be stretchered off the field as he couldn't finish his 10th over and required assistance. Mustafizur Rahman was unable to walk off the field by himself.
CSK's star buy Mustafizur Rahman suffers injury ahead of IPL 2024
The condition of the left-arm pacer will be closely monitored by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, as they gear up to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener on March 22. Mustafizur Rahman was bought by CSK at the IPL 2024 auction for a sum of INR 2 crore.
Chennai Super Kings are already concerned about the fitness of Sri Lanka's pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who sustained a hamstring injury and was ruled out of the third T20I against Bangladesh. Additionally, New Zealand's opener Devon Conway will miss the initial phase of the tournament due to a thumb injury.
This latest development has come as another big blow for CSK since the franchise has lost three of its foreign stars to injuries. All three players were likely to feature in the playing XI for CSK. However, Chennai Super Kings will now have to look for replacements for these international players if they fail to recover in time for IPL 2024.
CSK squad
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
Players injured: Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman
IPL 2024: CSK's schedule
Date
Match
Time (IST)
Venue
22 March
CSK vs RCB
6:30 PM
Chennai
26 March
CSK vs GT
6:30 PM
Chennai
31 March
DC vs CSK
6:30 PM
Vizag
5 April
SRH vs CSK
6:30 PM
Hyderabad
Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
