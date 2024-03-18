×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Big body blow to CSK before IPL 2024! Another international star gets injured before CSK vs RCB

This latest development has come as another big blow for CSK since the franchise has lost three of its foreign stars to injuries.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
ms dhoni talks about his ipl experience
MS Dhoni and his CSK team | Image:ipl/bcci
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
During the third One-Day International match against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Monday, Bangladesh's pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman sustained an injury. Rahman had to be stretchered off the field as he couldn't finish his 10th over and required assistance. Mustafizur Rahman was unable to walk off the field by himself.

Also Read: WATCH | Virat Kohli LITERALLY dances on video call as he celebrates RCB's win in WPL 2024 final

CSK's star buy Mustafizur Rahman suffers injury ahead of IPL 2024

The condition of the left-arm pacer will be closely monitored by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, as they gear up to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener on March 22. Mustafizur Rahman was bought by CSK at the IPL 2024 auction for a sum of INR 2 crore. 

Chennai Super Kings are already concerned about the fitness of Sri Lanka's pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who sustained a hamstring injury and was ruled out of the third T20I against Bangladesh. Additionally, New Zealand's opener Devon Conway will miss the initial phase of the tournament due to a thumb injury.

Also Read: Celebrations galore in Bengaluru streets after RCB-W end a 16 year-long wait for a title at WPL 2024

This latest development has come as another big blow for CSK since the franchise has lost three of its foreign stars to injuries. All three players were likely to feature in the playing XI for CSK. However, Chennai Super Kings will now have to look for replacements for these international players if they fail to recover in time for IPL 2024. 

CSK squad

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly. 

Players injured: Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

IPL 2024: CSK's schedule

Date

Match

Time  (IST)

Venue

22 March

CSK vs RCB

6:30 PM

Chennai

26 March

CSK vs GT

6:30 PM

Chennai

27 March

SRH vs MI

6:30 PM

Hyderabad

31 March

DC vs CSK

6:30 PM

Vizag

5 April

SRH vs CSK

6:30 PM

Hyderabad


 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

IPL

