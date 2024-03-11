×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

'We will declare him fit very soon': Jay Shah provides HUGE UPDATE on Rishabh Pant

The BCCI secretary has now provided an update on the eagerly anticipated return of Rishabh Pant to the IPL following the harrowing car accident.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jay Shah and Rishabh Pant
Jay Shah and Rishabh Pant | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has provided a massive update on Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Shah said that the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where Pant has been rehabilitating for the past year, will soon declare the 25-year-old fit, paving the way for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. 

Also Read: 'Bazball' needs refinement, Team India made England timid: England coach Brendon McCullum

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant was involved in a harrowing car accident in December 2022 while traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. His car collided with the divider on the national highway, causing it to overturn. In a perilous situation, Pant found himself injured inside the vehicle, which had caught fire following the impact. Despite his injuries, Pant bravely shattered the windshield to escape from the vehicle and ensure his safety.

Jay Shah on Rishabh Pant's injury

The BCCI secretary has now provided an update on the eagerly anticipated return of Rishabh Pant to the IPL following the harrowing car accident. Jay Shah also said that if Pant is capable of keeping wickets, he might play for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in the West Indies and the USA in June. 

"He's showing good form in batting and wicketkeeping. We'll officially declare him fit soon. His potential return for the T20 World Cup would be significant for us. He's a valuable asset. He's capable of keeping wickets, which enhances his chances for the World Cup. Let's observe his performance in the IPL," Jay Shah said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Updated WTC Standings: Australia glide to the 2nd spot after series win vs NZ as India stand supreme

The accident resulted in severe injuries to Pant's right knee, requiring ligament reconstruction surgery, along with fractures in his wrist and ankle. Despite the setbacks, Pant has shown resilience in his recovery. Delhi Capitals' head coach, Ricky Ponting, has already confirmed Pant's participation in the upcoming IPL season.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Retail inflation likely to be at 5.2% in February: IDFC Bank economist

    Economy News24 minutes ago

  2. Healing Pharma Already In Pan India Spotlight

    Initiatives28 minutes ago

  3. 'He needed to be brave': Ian Chappell criticises Ben Stokes

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi to Make BIG Announcement Shortly

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. 'SBI On Notice For Wilful Disobedience': 7 Key Points of SC Verdict

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo