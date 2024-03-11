Advertisement

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has provided a massive update on Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Shah said that the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where Pant has been rehabilitating for the past year, will soon declare the 25-year-old fit, paving the way for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Rishabh Pant was involved in a harrowing car accident in December 2022 while traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand. His car collided with the divider on the national highway, causing it to overturn. In a perilous situation, Pant found himself injured inside the vehicle, which had caught fire following the impact. Despite his injuries, Pant bravely shattered the windshield to escape from the vehicle and ensure his safety.

Jay Shah on Rishabh Pant's injury

The BCCI secretary has now provided an update on the eagerly anticipated return of Rishabh Pant to the IPL following the harrowing car accident. Jay Shah also said that if Pant is capable of keeping wickets, he might play for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in the West Indies and the USA in June.

"He's showing good form in batting and wicketkeeping. We'll officially declare him fit soon. His potential return for the T20 World Cup would be significant for us. He's a valuable asset. He's capable of keeping wickets, which enhances his chances for the World Cup. Let's observe his performance in the IPL," Jay Shah said.

The accident resulted in severe injuries to Pant's right knee, requiring ligament reconstruction surgery, along with fractures in his wrist and ankle. Despite the setbacks, Pant has shown resilience in his recovery. Delhi Capitals' head coach, Ricky Ponting, has already confirmed Pant's participation in the upcoming IPL season.

(With PTI inputs)