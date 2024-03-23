×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:17 IST

'BCCI offered me captaincy in 2007, but my observation of Dhoni...': Sachin Tendulkar narrates story

Sachin Tendulkar shared the narrative on how stumper MS Dhoni was handed the white-ball captaincy in 2007 despite initially being handed to him.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar ahead of an IPL 2023 match | Image: BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MS Dhoni emerged as one of the finest cricketers and a successful captain who led the Indian Cricket Team towards immense glory. Dhoni is the sole captain who has won an ICC title in all three formats. But MSD's road to captaincy was not easy as things weren't particularly in favour with the wicketkeeper-batter. But by the grace of his fellow compatriots, Dhoni reached the level where he could excel and showcase his prowess. He was named as the captain of the white-ball team in 2007, and it was Sachin Tendulkar who advocated for him.

Also Read: Newly-minted CSK Skipper reflects on the 'Turning Point' for Chennai's dazzling win in Chepauk

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar reveals how MS Dhoni got the white-ball captaincy in 

In an insightful discussion on JioCinema's Match Centre, Indian Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar revealed the facts about his crucial role in forming the leadership of Indian cricket. Tendulkar revealed how he had an impact on the 2007 selection of MS Dhoni to lead India's white-ball cricket team.

Advertisement

"Actually, it was the President of BCCI in 2007, Mr Sharad Pawar, he asked me to lead India.

'My body is in terrible shape, I don't think a captain who will every now and then go to the dressing room and have his ankle strapped or some treatment on his shoulder and all that, it's not the right thing to happen to our team," Tendulkar recounted.

Advertisement

"My observation of MS Dhoni has been very good because I've been fielding in slips, I've had multiple conversations with him. Invariably, I'd ask him, 'What would you have done right now?' And the answers were balanced. He's very intuitive, he's instinctive, and the awareness of that given moment is remarkable," He added.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'No wonder he is trophyless': Virat Kohli LAMBASTED over unwarranted aggression towards young Rachin

MS Dhoni's captaincy era ended ahead of the IPL 2024 season when he handed the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. He had a dominant run throughout the Indian Premier League with five title wins, all with CSK. The franchise opened the new season with a win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. The new era under Gaikwad started off with a win, and the franchise will look to defend the title which MSD won last year after defeating the Gujarat Titans.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

a few seconds ago
KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024

a few seconds ago
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP

Setback for Himachal Cong

a few seconds ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

9 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

14 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

15 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

16 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

16 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

17 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

17 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

19 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

22 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

24 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

28 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo