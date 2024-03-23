Advertisement

MS Dhoni emerged as one of the finest cricketers and a successful captain who led the Indian Cricket Team towards immense glory. Dhoni is the sole captain who has won an ICC title in all three formats. But MSD's road to captaincy was not easy as things weren't particularly in favour with the wicketkeeper-batter. But by the grace of his fellow compatriots, Dhoni reached the level where he could excel and showcase his prowess. He was named as the captain of the white-ball team in 2007, and it was Sachin Tendulkar who advocated for him.

In an insightful discussion on JioCinema's Match Centre, Indian Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar revealed the facts about his crucial role in forming the leadership of Indian cricket. Tendulkar revealed how he had an impact on the 2007 selection of MS Dhoni to lead India's white-ball cricket team.

"Actually, it was the President of BCCI in 2007, Mr Sharad Pawar, he asked me to lead India.

'My body is in terrible shape, I don't think a captain who will every now and then go to the dressing room and have his ankle strapped or some treatment on his shoulder and all that, it's not the right thing to happen to our team," Tendulkar recounted.

"My observation of MS Dhoni has been very good because I've been fielding in slips, I've had multiple conversations with him. Invariably, I'd ask him, 'What would you have done right now?' And the answers were balanced. He's very intuitive, he's instinctive, and the awareness of that given moment is remarkable," He added.

MS Dhoni's captaincy era ended ahead of the IPL 2024 season when he handed the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. He had a dominant run throughout the Indian Premier League with five title wins, all with CSK. The franchise opened the new season with a win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. The new era under Gaikwad started off with a win, and the franchise will look to defend the title which MSD won last year after defeating the Gujarat Titans.