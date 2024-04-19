BCCI take strict action against Hardik Pandya after PBKS vs MI IPL game; All-rounder in big trouble

Advertisement

After losing three matches on the trot, Mumbai Indians have covered major ground by winning three of the last four matches. However, the match against PBKS left MI captain Hardik Pandya in a spot of bother, despite Mumbai's win. BCCI has found Hardik Pandya guilty of breaching IPL's code of conduct.

Also Read | Ashutosh Sharma smashes a stunning 6 on Jasprit Bumrah- WATCH

Advertisement

BCCI slap heavy fine on Hardik Pandya for breaching IPL code of conduct

Following the culmination of the match, BCCI has charged a heavy fine on Hardik Pandya as his side maintained a slow over rate against Punjab Kings on Thursday at Mullanpur. The cricketing body has levied a fine of Rs. 12 lakh on Pandya.

Advertisement

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," BCCI said in a release after the PBKS vs MI match.

It was MI's first overrate offence this season. "As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined ₹12 lakhs," the release added.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2024 Points Table: Where does MI stand after win over PBKS?

Slow over rate almost cost Mumbai the match

Owing to maintaining a slow over rate, Mumbai Indians were allowed to field only four fielders outside the circle instead of the usual five in the last two overs. The plight could have extended as PBKS almost stole a victory on the night. Eventually, Mumbai won the match by 9 runs.

An absolute rollercoaster of a game in Mullanpur comes to an end! 🎢



And it's the Mumbai Indians who emerge victorious in a nerve-wracking contest 🔥👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/m7TQkWe8xz#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/sLKVcBm9oy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read | Rashid Khan rethinks BBL stance after AUS pulls out of bilateral vs AFG

PBKS vs MI: Ashutosh Sharma almost took Punjab past finish line

Powered by Suryakumar Yadav's exceptional innings of 78 off 53, and supporting knocks from Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak Varma (34), Mumbai Indians attained a substantial total of 193. In reply, PBKS had a horrible start and were down and out at 49/5. The 6th wicket also fell shortly afterwards. At the juncture of 77/6, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh carried out a rescue act of sorts and eliminated the threat of a big loss. Shashank departed after a valiant 41 off 25 balls, putting the onus entirely on Sharma. Ashutosh took the responsibility and almost took his side past the finish line. However, he couldn't leapfrog the final hurdle and perished after scoring 61 in just 28 balls. The wicket was a crucial standpoint in the match as Punjab got bundled out at 183. They had five balls to spare and lost the match by 9 runs, thus the wicket of Ashutosh turned out to be the vital factor.