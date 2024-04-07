×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

BIG BLOW TO LSG! Pace sensation Mayank Yadav suffers excruciating injury vs GT

LSG's pace sensation Mayank Yadav has suffered an injury during the LSG vs GT game in IPL 2024. Yadav left the field after bowling just one over.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav | Image:Jio Cinema
Lucknow Super Giants' pace sensation, Mayank Yadav, whose name has been reverberating in all corners of social media, has bowled only one over against Gujarat Titans in match number 21 of IPL 2024. Yadav left the field after charging for just six deliveries. He gave away 13 runs and compared to the previous couple of matches his pace has also been dipped.

Also Read | IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live Score & Updates

Mayank Yadav suffers injury

After putting on a par total of 163 on the board, Lucknow Super Giants does not have room to give anything away, as one solid partnership debilitates the challenge manifold. To stay in the match, LSG would have to keep taking wickets at regular intervals, however, there seems to an issue with their primary weapon, Mayank Yadav. Yadav bowled just one over and left the Ekana field afterwards.

According to the immediate reports, Yadav has sustained a side strain and will not be able to take further part in the match. Mayank Yadav, who made it to the mainstream after hitting speeds in excess of 150kmph consistently, looked off-color today against Gujarat Titans. His latest record speed today was 140.9 KMPH, which is significantly below the 157 KMPH he hit the other day against RCB.

While he has left the field and would be getting the required treatment, there is still obscurity regarding the extent of the injury. How much time it will take for him to recover and will he be fit for the next match? Nothing can be construed as of yet. An official notification  from Lucknow Super Giants' side is awaited.

Also Read | 'We had to clear our minds': Hardik Pandya evades BOOS as MI win

Who is Mayank Yadav?

With his sheer pace and ideal line and length, Mayank Yadav made heavy rumblings with his performance against Punjab Kings. He took three wickets and drew the attention of the cricket world. He continued his brilliance in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this time he took another 3-for. His delivery that dismissed Camron Green made significant highlights, and in no time Mayank Yadav became the new revelation of IPL.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

