Kuldeep Yadav has been sidelined due to a groin injury, causing him to miss Delhi Capitals' last two matches in the IPL 2024 season. According to ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep has been advised to rest as a precautionary measure, although it remains uncertain when he will return to action.

Fortunately, the injury appears to be minor, as Kuldeep Yadav has been accompanying the Delhi Capitals squad and is currently in Mumbai for their upcoming match against Mumbai Indians on April 7.

Big blow for Team India ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

With the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled to commence on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA, the Indian selectors are keeping a close eye on Kuldeep Yadav's recovery, as he remains a strong contender for a spot in India's spin bowling lineup. Kuldeep was doing well in the ongoing IPL 2024 before being ruled out. He has picked up 3 wickets from two matches thus far.

Kuldeep Yadav was absent for DC's last two matches in Visakhapatnam, their secondary home ground, against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Although the Capitals secured a victory against CSK, they notably felt the absence of Kuldeep during their 106-run loss to KKR. Following the match, their head coach Ricky Ponting expressed his disappointment, stating he was "almost embarrassed".

Kuldeep Yadav joined the IPL on the back of a commendable performance in a five-match Test series against England. He made his appearance from the second Test onward and concluded with 19 wickets to his name. This included a five-wicket haul in the final Test held in Dharamsala, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Following Sunday's match against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 12.