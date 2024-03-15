Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:32 IST
BIG BOOST FOR GUJARAT TITANS as the team's star player returns to action ahead of IPL 2024 season
Gujarat Titans have received a mega boost as one of their elite players has officially returned to action ahead of the IPL 2024 season.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Indian Premier League is all set to feature some of the top superstars in cricket as they battle for supremacy in India's top franchise tournament. However, there have been some issues as some players have pulled out of the league due to injury setbacks and personal reasons. Gujarat Titans also had an injury scare, but it looks like their concerns have been washed off as one of their top players has returned to action. With the IPL 2024 season knocking at the doors, it is a massive advantage for the team that will begin its new era.
Also Read: ‘I won’t be surprised’: Anil Kumble speculates on MS Dhoni's possible retirement after IPL 2024
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans' top player officially returns to action for his national side in T20Is
The Gujarat Titans fans have a reason to rejoice this year as the team will have the advantage of their elite bowling all-rounder, Rashid Khan. The star leg-spinner has been selected in the Afghanistan squad for the forthcoming T20I series against Ireland, where he will captain the team. The inclusion of Rashid in the national team will suggest the fact that he has made a full-fledged recovery, there is a strong chance that he will be in action at the Indian Premier League 2024 for the Gujarat Titans. If Rashid Khan makes his way to India, he will be serving under a new skipper as Shubman Gill will lead the team after the departure of Hardik Pandya.
Advertisement
Rashid Khan has been a star cricketer who has been impactful for the Afghanistan National Team and the Gujarat Titans. He is an instrumental player and has the capacity to lead the team in major Tournaments. Moreover, with the ICC T20 World Cup fast approaching, the IPL will be the ideal destination for the bowling all-rounder to hone his skills and move ahead to put up a display in the tournament.
Also Read: Former cricketer reveals how Rohit Sharma stopped MI from releasing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya
Advertisement
Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is
Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Advertisement
Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:32 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.